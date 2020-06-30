Ryan Seacrest Confirms Split From Longtime Love Shayna Taylor As He’s Spotted With Mystery Lady In Mexico

The 'American Idol' host has already jumped into a new romance after splitting from his on-and-off girlfriend.

Ryan Seacrest has split from his longtime love, Shayna Taylor.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host issued a statement through his rep to confirm his breakup from his on-and-off girlfriend.

“Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago,” the rep told E! News. “They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple.”

Ryan, 45, and Shayna, 28, have had an on-and-off relationship dating back to 2013. When they rekindled their romance for the third time late last year, Ryan’s morning show co-host Kelly Ripa said it was time for them to elope.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

With his relationship with Shayna once again done, an insider also told E! that Ryan has moved on to a new woman with whom he recently spent time with in Mexico. Last week, Ryan and a group of wealthy friends jetted to Cabo San Lucas for a relaxing weekend getaway but the TV host apparently spent most of his time one-on-one with his mystery date.

“He spent the whole time with his new lady at their private villa,” the source said of the Live! star’s “romantic” trip.

The insider added that Ryan didn’t have his phone or computer with him at all and was “very attentive” as he had “deep conversations” with his new love interest.

In new photos posted by The Daily Mail, Ryan was also seen holding hands with the mystery blond while in Mexico. The two also left the Mexican villa together.

While he has clearly moved on, it is unclear exactly when Ryan broke up with Shayna. In February, just before the health pandemic hit, the two were still very much an item. In a sweet Valentine’s Day Instagram post, which can be seen here, Ryan and Shayna were photographed kissing, and the model and chef seemed to have high hopes for her future with the American Idol host.

“Happy Valentine’s Day my love,” Shayna wrote to her man. “Safe to say it’s never a dull moment being with you. Thank you for growing with me on this crazy journey of life. Too many more years of happiness, travel, food, and all our favorite things. Love you beyond the moon.”

Ryan and Shayna were still together at the beginning of the coronavirus quarantine. The couple wore adorable matching tie-dye sweatsuits for an at-home cooking segment on Live With Kelly and Ryan in March.

But there was ongoing trouble in paradise. An insider previously said Ryan and Shayna weren’t on the same page with their relationship.

“Shayna wanted more out of the relationship,” the source told People following the couple’s last breakup. “She was ready to get married, but Ryan wasn’t there yet.”