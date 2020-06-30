Singer JoJo Wows In Low-Cut Lingerie On Instagram

The singer wowed fans in a bright lingerie set from Rihanna's line.

Singer JoJo sizzled on Instagram this week as she modeled a low-cut co-ord from Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie line. The “Leave (Get Out)” singer flaunted her flawless figure on the social media site in a series of hot snaps shared by the brand on Monday, June 29, which showed the gorgeous star in an orange bra top and matching briefs.

In the first shot, JoJo gave the camera a sultry look while she sat back on orange cushions which were placed on a wooden bench. She showed some skin in the plunging number as she put her left arm down and touched her bottom lip with her right hand.

Her highlighted hair was down and cascaded down her back while she sported two silver necklaces for the photos, which appeared to be taken outside.

In the second photo, the “Man” singer put both of her hands above her head and pulled her long hair up as she looked off into the distance with a cream wall behind her. She bent her right leg underneath her with her bare left foot down.

The Savage x Fenty ambassador gave the account’s 2.9 million followers a glimpse at the matching orange briefs and her toned torso, as well as her multiple tattoos. The star had a large inking on her left bicep and wrist as well as tattoos on her hips and right forearm.

The third and final snap was another close-up of her upper half. JoJo again looked off into the distance with her head turned slightly to the left as she placed her right hand on her bra strap and showed off two bracelets on her wrist as well as chain-style hoop earrings.

In the caption, Rihanna’s line confirmed that the talented singer and actress wore pieces from the Xclusive Flocked Logo collection. The brand also tagged JoJo’s official account in the upload.

The comments section was full of praise for the star as fans shared their thoughts.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for GLAAD

“She’s absolutely gorgeous,” one Instagram user commented.

“JOJO IS GORGEOUS,” another said in all caps.

“JoJo always been beautiful my gawdddddd,” a third comment read with a heart eye and screwed up face emoji.

The sizzling lingerie upload has received over 94,000 likes in 16 hours.

The star previously gave fans a look at herself modeling pieces from Rihanna’s very popular underwear line earlier this month. That time, she took to her own Instagram page to share a sizzling shot of herself in a lime green lace bodysuit and matching bra with her 1.8 million followers. She struck a sexy pose for the camera on a balcony.