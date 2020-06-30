Tahlia Skaines Flaunts Her Killer Figure In A Body-Hugging Mini Dress

Tahlia Skaines took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 30, to share a smoking hot update with her 532,000 followers. In the newest snap, the Australian hottie rocked a tight-fitting mini dress that showed off her killer assets and enviable figure.

In the snapshot, Tahlia posed by sitting on top of a wooden table. She leaned to the side, placing her right hand on the flat surface as support. She crossed her legs to obscure her undies from being seen on camera. She was holding a lollipop with one hand and brought it to her mouth for a taste.

Tahlia rocked a super short light blue dress with a small butterfly print, seemingly made of thin, cotton fabric. The upper part boasted a tank top design with spaghetti-style straps that clung to her lean shoulders. The garment had a scoop design that displayed an ample amount of her cleavage. It is also important to note that the model went braless as her buxom curves were visible from beneath the piece.

The tight fit of the clothing emphasized her hourglass figure, which made some fans crazy. It featured a hem similar to that of a pencil skirt that reached a few inches below her upper thighs.

Tahlia enhanced her beauty with a full face of makeup and left her platinum blond hair loose. Its sleek straight strands hung over her shoulders and down her back. The makeup application appeared to consist of a high-coverage foundation, filled-in eyebrows, black eyeliner, well-blended eyeshadow, and black mascara. She also seemed to have applied bronzer, glowing highlighter, and pink satin lipstick. To not distract viewers from her scanty ensemble, she decided to ditch the accessories.

In the caption, Tahlia quoted lyrics from Lil Wayne’s famous song “Lollipop.” She also revealed that her outfit was from a brand called Generation Outcast Clothing, and also gave a discount code for her followers to use.

Since being published, the new Instagram update has been liked more than 3,100 times and received over 50 comments. Tahlia’s legion on fans wrote gushing messages in the comments section, with most of them telling her how hot she looked. Countless other admirers decided to leave a string emoji as an expression of their admiration for the model.

“I love your style and content lately. You are so beautiful! You are such a vibe,” one of her fans wrote.

“What a stunner! This is sexy and cute at the same time,” added another admirer.

“Your hair and the color of your dress! You are perfection,” a third social media follower commented.