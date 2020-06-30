WWE News: Seth Rollins Provides Update On Becky Lynch’s Future Plans

WWE superstar Seth Rollins recently sat down with the New York Post and revealed that he expects Becky Lynch to return to action at some point. The former Raw Women’s Champion — who is Rollins’ real-life fiance — is currently taking time off to have a child, but Rollins believes that his wife-to-be still has some unfinished business in the squared circle.

“Obviously that’s gonna be up to her and how she feels. Who knows what happens after childbirth once she becomes a mother, I don’t know. I believe she has aspirations to return. I think she would rather go out on her own terms whenever that time may be as opposed to stepping away for a child. I think she has aspirations to return, but I don’t know. Things can change between now and December.”

Lynch announced her pregnancy to the WWE Universe on the Monday Night Raw following this year’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view. She relinquished her title to Asuka afterward, so if she does return, she’ll undoubtedly have aspirations to reclaim the championship she never technically lost. However, perhaps motherhood will force her to change her perspective and ambitions.

Lynch’s WWE future was in doubt before her pregnancy became public knowledge. As The Inquisitr reported, she has her sights set on Hollywood and has been talking to Dwayne Johnson and John Cena about making the leap to the big screen. Lynch has also been linked with a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though it remains unclear if her pregnancy has put those plans on hold for now.

According to Rollins, Lynch isn’t content sitting at home either. While he revealed that she doesn’t miss the stress that’s part and parcel with the entertainment industry, she does miss having goals to chase. Rollins also noted how she was forced to give up WWE “abruptly” after discovering that she was pregnant. The nature of the wrestling business means that she can’t work during her pregnancy as well, and she’s still trying to adjust to the transition, which is extra frustrating with the pandemic still ongoing.

During the interview, Rollins also praised Rey Mysterio’s parenting abilities. Even though Rollins is feuding with Mysterio and his son, Dominik, on WWE television at the moment, he has nothing but admiration for them outside of the ring. He called Mysterio a “great dad” and praised him for letting his son make up his own mind about how to do things.