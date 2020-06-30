Amanda Franca Slays In Sports Bra & Tights While Exercising On The Beach

Amanda Franca flaunted her incredible figure in a fitness video that she shared with her hordes of Instagram fans. In the candid video, she showed off her amazing curves while exercising on the beach.

Amanda’s workout gear looked fashionable but was also extremely functional as she completed her outdoor workout. The model opted to go barefoot during her routine as she had the comfort of the beach sand beneath her feet.

The Brazilian model wore a black sports bra that left very little to the imagination. The encapsulation sports bra had a scooped neckline and two spaghetti straps across each shoulder. It also had a broad strap to support her bust.

Amanda teamed the top with a pair of form-fitting tights that hugged her curves. The multi-colored pants accentuated her toned booty and thighs and added a splash of whimsy to her athleisure wardrobe.

The bra and tights left her midriff bare and she showed off her stomach muscles in the video clip. She put her ripped abs and tiny waist through a workout that also targeted her core.

Amanda chose a beach that had some exercise equipment at her disposal, such as a beach volleyball net. Beyond the beach, tall buildings and streetlamps provided a busy backdrop.

The social media star styled her hair in a low ponytail. She let her blonde locks cascade down her back in casual disarray. Since she was working out, it didn’t appear as if she was wearing any makeup or jewelry.

The video was a mish-mash of Amanda’s time at the beach, and in the caption, she credited her younger brother for editing the clip for her. The video started off with Amanda doing some deep squats holding a punching bag in her arms. She then zigzagged through cones at the next station before completing the routine by doing some high-knee running through a rope ladder lying on the sand.

A translator was used to translate the Portuguese caption Amanda shared with her fans. According to the translation, Amanda was inspired to take a day off to find some peace. She chose to exercise at the beach and found that she felt energized because of the change of scenery. She said that her day started off differently and encouraged her followers to do the same.

The model’s video sparked a frenzy among her fans. Many of them took to the comments section to wax lyrical about her beauty.

“Nice picture,” one fan complimented her, while another thought that she was “beautiful.”

Amanda commands an impressive following of over 675,000 followers. She regularly updates her feed with sexy photos.