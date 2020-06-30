Instagram Model Jocelyn Chew Shows Off Her Fit Body In A Strapless Bikini

Model Jocelyn Chew showcased her jaw-dropping body in a spicy video clip for her latest Instagram post. In the vid, she rocked a strapless bikini that offered viewers an eyeful of her toned legs and chiseled midsection.

The 28-year-old gave fans a sneak-peek of the tiny swimsuit earlier in the week when she posed on a chair while sunbathing, but for this upload she treated them to a full view of the ensemble. Chew stood next to a pool in the backyard of a house. The home was shrouded in vines and greenery, and a patio table was visible in the background with the sun glaring on the patio doors.

Chew faced the camera and was captured for a full-body shot. She wore her long hair tied up in a ponytail. The former The Face contestant, sported a white two-piece that had a strapless top that hugged onto her upper body and appeared to be tied around her figure, as material was seen flowing in the back. She had on matching high-waist bottoms with a thick brown leather belt around her waist.

The short clip started with Chew standing on the balls of her feet and flashing the lens a sensual look. She grabbed the back of the top and then adjusted her weight to move back. The Canadian-born model then moved the bottom of her top while jutting out her hips. Chew placed her hands by her side, and rested her left arm on the side of her booty. In her caption, she asked fans where in the world they would want to travel.

Chew uploaded the footage on Monday afternoon for her 543,000 Instagram followers who took notice of the spicy clip, as more than 11,000 showed their appreciation by tapping the “like” button. The social media influencer had over 100 comments. Fans responded to her caption and flooded her replies with compliments. Both Paris Hilton and beauty blogger Marianna Hewitt left fire emoji in the comment section.

“You + me + Ibiza,” one follower wrote in response to the caption while adding a sparkle emoji.

“Over the hills and far away,” another responded.

“Damn why are you so gorgeous,” an Instagram user replied.

“You’re my thinspiration,” one fan commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Chew scintillated her followers with a another poolside snap. She posed on the edge of an infinity pool in a revealing orange-colored one-piece that gave fans a glimpse of her sideboob. That post earned over 21,000 likes.