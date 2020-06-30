Venessa Nieto Parades Voluptuous Curves In Lime Bikini On A Yacht

Clad in a sexy lime bikini, Venessa recently took to Instagram. She showed off her flawless figure in a skimpy swimsuit and appeared to be enjoying some downtime. She engaged with her fans by posing a question.

In her caption, Venessa mentioned that it was “back to paradise.” The geotag of the pic placed her in Miami, Florida, where she was sitting aboard a yacht. She asked her fans to post where they were from.

The model flaunted her insane curves in a barely-there bikini. She wore a light green bikini that fit her rather snugly. Venessa put her ample cleavage on display in the swimsuit that fit her like a glove. The lime green color also complemented her sun-bronzed skin.

The social media star paired the top with its matching bottoms. The thong clung to her hips and showed off her thick booty and slim thighs.

Of course, the bikini top and bottom left Venessa’s midriff bare. She put her ripped abs on display and showed off her minuscule waist.

Venessa styled her long brown hair in loose waves that tumbled down her back. She also appeared to be wearing some makeup including a defined brow, natural-looking lips, and pink nail polish. The model’s only accessory was a watch that she wore around her left wrist.

The model appeared to be in an idyllic setting. Behind her, the ocean rippled and the sky was streaked with clouds. On the horizon, a boardwalk and palm trees bordered the water.

Vanessa appeared to be enjoying some outdoor activity as she relaxed in the sun. She sat on her haunches and treated her fans to a profile view of her lithe frame. She put her hand to her forehead and closed her eyes as if she was contemplating something.

The pic caused a stir among her fans and many of them responded to the post in the comments section. While many posted their own locations, in response to her question, others waxed lyrical about her beauty.

One such comment was from a person in Great Britain.

“You look gorgeous and I’m from London, England,” they said.

Another follower complimented Venessa and said that she was “such a beauty on a beautiful day.”

A third admirer waxed lyrical about the photo.

“You’re just killing it I would love to look at the background where you are but I can’t get past you,” they gushed.

The fitness model has accumulated a fan base of over 569,000 admirers. This specific snap has already garnered over 2,000 views in a short space of time.