Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Shows Off Her Fit Booty In A Thong Swimsuit

Model Viktoria Varga delighted fans with a view of her tanned figure in the water for her latest Instagram update. She was photographed from the back and put her toned legs and backside on display in a revealing swimsuit.

The 28-year-old has been sharing workout tips with her followers the past few weeks, and in this upload she showed off the results of her fitness routine. Varga has been spending her time in the Middle East amidst the coronavirus pandemic, and for this snap she tagged her location as Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The framing of the shot made Varga look isolated as there was nothing visible in the photo besides crystal clear water and what looked to be two boats in the distance. She had her back to the lens and was in water up to her knees, which appeared aquamarine in the background. The sky was a light baby blue. Varga had her body tilted slightly and jutted out her right leg. This pose helped accentuate her fit booty. She held her left arm at a 90-degree angle by her side.

Varga’s long blond hair was up in a braided ponytail, and she had a giant smile across her gorgeous face. She sported a white one-piece that had criss-cross straps across the top of her back. It had a thong bottom which treated fans to a full glimpse of her derriere. The model also rocked earrings and a pair of sunglasses to complete the ensemble. Her tanned skin popped against the suit and the water. In her caption, she mentioned missing going swimming in the morning, and added a blue heart and wave emoji.

Many of her 466,000 Instagram followers flocked to the aquatic snap, and over 14,000 found their way to the “like” button. The Hungarian received over 130 comments as fans showered her with compliments in multiple languages. Her replies were flooded with heart emoji.

“Angel from heaven…landed!” one admirer wrote.

“You have beauty like a poem. You are always beautiful and you are one,” an Instagram user commented.

“So beautiful like usual,” a follower replied while adding two emoji.

“So stunning,” another commented alongside multiple emoji hearts.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier this month Varga flaunted her slender figure in a polka dot bikini on the beach. That picture was taken while she walked on the sand during a picturesque sunset. The angle gave viewers a shot of her athletic booty and toned legs, which earned over 9,400 likes from her loyal fans.