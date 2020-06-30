Donald Trump Jr. Allegedly Spotted At A Crowded Party In The Hamptons With No Masks In Sight

According to an insider from the Hamptons in New York, Donald Trump Jr. recently attended a packed party that looked like “COVID had never happened,” with over 100 attendees going maskless, Page Six reported on Monday night.

The party reportedly took place on Saturday night at a Bridgehampton mansion located at 51 Sandpiper Lane. Joe Farrell, a renowned builder in the area, allegedly hosted the sizable gathering. Aside from throwing a party at the mansion, Farrell is supposedly selling a similar home nearby for a current asking price of $15 million.

The insider told the outlet that they saw both Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle in attendance.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

However, a different source reportedly close to the 42-year-old stated that he and Guilfoyle did not stay at the party for very long and added that “it was an outdoor event on the building’s roof.”

Page Six‘s original source offered a conflicting view, commenting that the “party was both inside and outside.”

The article further alleged that Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer was also in attendance and that many of the big names who were there are being “uncharacteristically cagey about the party” as they have all stayed quiet about the vent on their respective social media pages.

A video was attached to the Page Six article that supposedly showed footage of the party. Of the partygoers visible in the short clip, it did not appear that anyone was wearing a mask or protective face covering of any kind.

The clip showed a large group of people standing in clusters outside on a rooftop. Based on the geotag used in the video, it looked like it may have been taken from someone’s Instagram story.

Long Island, where the Hamptons are located, only entered Phase 3 of the reopening plan a few days ago. However, Farrell did not seem to skimp on the event, as the source alleged that there was a full staff on hand, including bartenders and catered food.

Despite New York working through the phases of reopening, the coronavirus has begun reinfecting hundreds across the country as the virus surges once more in the wake of people ending their quarantines.

Several social media users discussed the news on Twitter and indicated that if Trump Jr. were to get sick from his attendance at the event, it would be his fault.

One person shared the Page Six article and commented, “Dimwit jr.”

In March, The Inquisitr reported that Trump Jr. had slammed Democrats for believing China on the coronavirus pandemic. He stated that the Democratic Party should have their “heads examined” if they decided to listen to China.