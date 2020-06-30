Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Carolina Shares Breathtaking Pic With Her Fans: ‘Henny After Dark’

Cardi B’s sister, Hennessy Carolina, treated her 6.7 million Instagram followers to a breathtaking new pic of herself wearing a tight white tank top, and her fans seemed to love her look.

Based on the angle of the snap, Hennessy appeared to have taken a selfie. It looked like she was holding her camera in front of her with both hands while leaning forward slightly to give her admirers a peek at down her top and to ensure her lower half was also visible within the frame.

She wore a plain tank top with a cropped hemline that revealed a few inches of her toned midsection. The 24-year-old paired her casual shirt with a pair of light gray tights. By arching her back, Hennessy managed to showcase her slim hips and ample cleavage all in the same shot.

The stunner wore her dark, voluminous hair in curls, the majority of which fell forward across her shoulders. A few curly tendrils hung freely in front of her face, partially obscuring her left eye from view.

It appeared that Hennessy was wearing a full face of glamorous makeup for her photograph. The application looked to include eyeshadow and thick black eyeliner drawn in winged formation.

Plus, it seemed like she used several layers of mascara to thicken her eyelashes. Aside from her eyes, she also played up her lips, which she parted in a sultry manner while gazing intently at the camera. A dense layer of gloss and lip liner appeared to outline the stunner’s plump mouth.

As a finishing touch, it looked like she had carefully sculpted and shaded in her eyebrows.

Since her overall ensemble was somewhat casual, it did not look as if Hennessy thought any accessories were needed to complete her outfit.

For her caption, Hennessy made a cheeky comment about her name and the popular alcohol brand she shares it with. She also credited her tights to the online retailer Fashion Nova.

The model’s fans seemed to love the picture as it quickly garnered over 33,400 likes and more than 370 comments.

“Girl u summer time fine,” wrote one fan.

“Has anyone said ‘hennything is possible’ yet?” joked another.

“You are a very beautiful woman you are beautiful in braids also but very sexy in curls,” gushed a third user alongside several red heart emoji.

“You are the prettiest woman out here flawless beauty,” chimed in a fourth contributor.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Hennessy had shared a sexy video of herself rocking white booty shorts and a blue crop top.