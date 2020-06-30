WWE Rumors: Former Superstars’ Impact Wrestling Debut Is Reportedly A ‘Done Deal’

It appears that former WWE superstars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson may soon be making their debut on Impact Wrestling, close to three months after the popular tag team was included in a massive series of layoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday night, Sportskeeda‘s Gary Cassidy took to Twitter, where he reported that Gallows and Anderson’s long-rumored move to Impact is a “done deal.” While it’s unclear when the duo will make their debut, Cassidy added that they are expected to appear at this year’s Slammiversary on July 18 or “shortly after,” given that they are in the final weeks of a 90-day noncompete clause.

Additionally, Cassidy wrote that Gallows and Anderson’s apparent deal with Impact also allows them to work with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where they enjoyed great success as part of the Bullet Club stable with future WWE superstars such as AJ Styles and Finn Balor.

In a separate report, Wrestling Inc. wrote that the former WWE Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Champions have already taped some content for Impact Wrestling’s Impact Plus on-demand streaming service, thus lending further credence to their rumored debut for the rival company. Anderson and Gallows are also set to launch a podcast called TalkNShopAMania in July, and it’s likewise believed that this could be a “side promotion” to their purported contract with Impact.

Despite that, however, Anderson’s recent social media activity seemed to tease an “elite” interview for a future episode of the podcast — an apparent reference to the All Elite Wrestling faction. It’s unclear if this means he and Gallows will be allowed to interview AEW wrestlers once their show has launched.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anderson and Gallows were among several former WWE superstars included in Impact’s video teasers for Slammiversary. In these commercials, the pair was visible in brief glimpses alongside Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, EC3, and Rusev — the latter of whom was represented by a Bulgarian flag due to his lack of previous experience with the company.

At the moment, it’s not clear if most of the aforementioned wrestlers are headed to Impact Wrestling as the ads seemed to suggest. However, Gallows and Anderson might not be the only former superstars with a better chance of jumping to Impact than the others. On the June 16 episode of the company’s eponymous weekly show, EC3’s ring music was heard right after Moose defeated Hernandez, throwing off the self-proclaimed TNA World Champion until his actual entrance theme played. EC3 was also one of several former Impact/TNA World Champions who were featured in a second Slammiversary commercial.