Qimmah Russo Feels Like A Mermaid In Latest Instagram Update

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo asked her 1.5 million Instagram followers which image they liked the most in her most recent post. Wearing a crop top and purple-patterned mini skirt, the celebrity also declared that she “felt like a little Mermaid.”

In the series of pictures, Qimmah wore a lavender-colored crop top that hugged her assets and showed off her toned arms. She paired this with a short wraparound skirt in a vibrant purple shade. It also featured other bright colors in the pattern and sat low on her hips. As a result of this, her famous abs and smooth thighs were on display as she sat in the front seat of a car.

Qimmah’s dark hair was styled in loose waves and pulled up high on her head in a ponytail. The fitness guru wore what appeared to be dark mascara and eyeliner. Along with some smoky eyeshadow, her eyes were exquisitely highlighted. On her plump lips, Qimmah wore a pink shade of shimmery lipstick.

All of the images showed Qimmah sitting inside the car but featured slightly different poses, some more casual than others. Most of the snaps saw her reclining into the pale-colored leather seat as she angled herself differently in each shot. However, the second photo had her leaning forward and with one arm out of the door, which gave the impression that was about to close it.

As soon as Qimmah posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the set had gathered close to 10,000 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fans.

Many of Qimmah’s followers revealed which images they preferred. However, several also had a hard time deciding.

“I pick all of you pretty lady,” said one person.

Others were more interested in commenting on the post rather than picking their favorite shots.

“I love you girl,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Just be you and everything else will flow naturally,” a fan advised.

“Very lovely,” said another user, using some heart emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers only used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the heart-eyes and variations of the heart emoji. The fire symbol was also widely used.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Qimmah showed off her enviable booty earlier in the day. In that series of snaps, the fitness fanatic wore a black crop sweatshirt and matching shorts as she posed the camera.