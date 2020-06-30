Yovanna Ventura Sizzles In Makeshift Black-And-Gold Scarf Top

Instagram model Yovanna Ventura teased her 5.3 million followers with her recent post. Aside from showing off her natural beauty, she also revealed her ingenuity by wearing a makeshift top in the series of snaps.

The images showed Yovanna rocking a long slimline skirt in a beige tone. It also featured a long thigh-high slit on one side. To complement the skirt, she used a black-and-gold silk scarf folded in half and tied in the back as a makeshift top. The strapless item of clothing highlighted her slim figure and toned shoulders as she posed for the camera.

Over this, Yovanna wore an unbuttoned and oversized white shirt. On her feet, she wore beige-colored sandals that allowed her to show off her red toenail polish.

The celebrity’s long, dark hair was straightened and parted to one side as it hung down her back. She wore neutral-toned makeup and what appeared to be a peachy shade of lipstick.

Yovanna completed her look with large decorative gold hoop earrings, a delicate bracelet, and matching anklet, as well as several rings on her slender fingers.

The first clip showed Yovanna standing in front of an enormous metal fence. She rested one arm high above her head as she supported her weight. The other photos revealed the model standing independently and in various poses. One image was a close-up of her scarf top as she rested her fingers delicately on her hips.

As soon as Yovanna posted the set, her followers were quick to respond. Within one day, the image had garnered more than 70,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“So pretty,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Many kisses for you dear gorgeous and pretty lady,” a fan gushed.

“When [you’re] done with that top can I borrow it for a face mask?” another user teased, in obvious reference to the current coronavirus pandemic and the suggestion that everyone wears masks when out in public.

“Yovanaaaaaa you look stunning like always!” a fourth person wrote, adding a string of heart-eyes emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. As often occurs with her posts, the most popular ones were the heart, heart-eyes, and fire emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Yovanna recently demonstrated another way in which to accessorize with a scarf. Wearing a burgundy-colored bikini, the model covered her hair with a brightly-hued scarf in that set of images.