Jem Wolfie Says ‘Workout With Me’ In A Skintight Leopard Print Yoga Set

Australian bombshell Jem Wolfie sent the pulses of her 2.7 million Instagram followers racing after posting a video where she wore a skintight yoga set while completing a series of exercises.

The outfit consisted of a sports bra and yoga pants which both were covered with a trendy pink and white leopard-print pattern. The pink hue not only added a bright pop of color to the video, but was also the perfect complement for the model’s sun-kissed skin.

The sports bra featured spaghetti straps and a low scooped neckline that ably flaunted Wolfie’s décolletage.

The Australian stunner coupled the sports bra with a matching pair of leggings. The spandex-like material was sure to hug all of her enviable curves, and the high-waisted cut accentuated her hourglass figure.

Wolfie completed the look with a simple gold necklace, a pair of matching gold earrings, and chunky white sneakers. Her long blond hair was styled into a practical ponytail with locks that cascaded down the side of her face. She appeared to be wearing little — if any — makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through.

Wolfie began the clip by energetically showing off her stationary bike riding skills. The exercise then shifted to squat jumps, which consisted of Wolfie doing a squat and then jumping up in the air. While the setting for the first exercise had been in what appeared to be a gym, the squats were performed with a luxurious pool and stunning city view in the backdrop.

Next came a demonstration of side lunges, made all the more difficult with a resistance band. Last but not least, Wolfie performed a standing donkey kick.

Fans went wild over the new upload, awarding it around 50,000 likes and over 680 comments.

“You are so ridiculously beautiful,” one awestruck fan gushed, emphasizing the sentiment with two heart-eye face emoji and two black hearts.

“Yoga pants are the best invention known to mankind, the second best invention is the high-speed camera to record beautiful woman in said yoga pants as they workout!” mused a second, completing his comment with a number of emoji including the fire symbol, peach emoji, and drooling face.

“Why are you the most beautiful woman on IG,” asked a third admirer.

“You’re perfect,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with both a pink heart and bicep emoji.

This is not the first time over the past few days that the Australian stunner has shared workout clips while modeling athleisure. As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, Wolfie also recently shared a clip where she performed a series of squats before giving fans a “belfie.”