Laura Sagra Shows Off Enviable Booty With One-Minute Glutes Workout

Colombian Instagram model Laura Sagra recently showed off how she achieved her enviable booty to her 861,000 followers. In the workout video post, the celebrity kneeled on all fours as she revealed to her fans how they could develop their glutes.

Laura wore a pale pink pair of shorts that featured black sides and piping, pairing it with a black crop top. This item of clothing plunged down low in the front, allowing her to show off her cleavage. It also had a strappy back that further highlighted her toned physique. On her feet, she wore white-soled runners with black, pink, and green details.

The model’s hair was not overly styled, as her blond locks hung down around her shoulders in gentle waves. She appeared to be wearing some dark mascara and eyeliner, as well as neutral shades of eyeshadow that highlighted her eyes. On her plump lips, she seemed to have selected a pale shade of pink lipstick.

While Laura’s gorgeous features were on display, most were fixated on her booty as she kneeled down in anticipation of the start of the workout. After setting her watch, she then proceeded to perform the exercises that she performed in order to tone her glutes and maintain her figure.

In the caption, Laura insisted that those wanting to follow along needed to do each task for one minute each in order to achieve her look.

The celebrity chose an outside location for the clip. Behind her was a lawn that was ringed by a rock wall. Above that, a tranquil garden was visible. She performed the exercises on a yoga mat on top of a paved area.

As soon as Laura posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within one day, the clip had gathered more than 33,000 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fanbase.

“Excellent,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“She so pretty,” a fan gushed.

“So PERFECT and Nice GIRL,” read another user’s comment.

“Love this! Beautiful Laura!” a fourth person expressed, also peppering their comment with emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers decided to use emoji over words in order to convey how they felt about the workout. The most popular ones were the heart, heart-eyes, and fire emoji. In addition, there were plenty of uses of the muscly arm.

