Anllela Sagra Likens Herself To An Amazon In The Jungle With Instagram Update

Instagram model Anllela Sagra delighted her 11.7 million followers with her recent bikini post. Wearing an animal-print outfit, the short video highlighted the celebrity’s amazing physique.

In the clip, Anllela wore a skimpy two-piece outfit. The top featured shoestring straps that tied up around her neck in a halter-style. The triangular cups barely covered the model’s ample assets and this resulted in some underboob on display.

The bikini bottoms also featured thin straps. These tied up in bows and sat high on Anllela’s hips.

As she smiled at the camera, her insane physique was on display due to the scanty swimwear. The celebrity’s toned abs were evident as were her shapely legs and slender arms.

Anllela’s hair was unstyled and hung down in messy waves around her shoulders. The video zoomed in on the model as she ran her fingers through her long locks and also hitched her hips from one side to the other.

Anllela wore very little makeup. On her eyes, it appeared that she wore neutral shades of eyeshadow as well as some mascara and eyeliner. It was unclear if she wore any lipstick or lipgloss as the shot quickly panned in from her entire body to merely her midsection.

The celebrity appeared to be standing in a bedroom during the video. Behind her was an open wardrobe that had several shelves filled with various items. Next to her was a black wrought iron stand that held a denim jacket featuring tiny pearls attached to it.

In her caption, Anllela likened herself to an “Amazon” in the jungle, likely thanks to the animal-print detailing of her bikini.

As soon as Anllela posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within one day, the clip had gathered a whopping 674,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments from her admirers.

“You’re a Goddess!!” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“You are incredibly Gorgeous,” a fan said.

“Look at those abs,” said another user.

“Welcome to the jungle,” a fourth person wrote, adding plenty of emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt. The most popular were the fire and heart-eyed emoji. However, several commentators also used the heart and peach emoji.

This is not the first time Anllela has worn this outfit for an Instagram update. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore the animal-print swimwear last week as she stood in front of a mirror and filmed herself as she adjusted the straps.