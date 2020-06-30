Fitness Trainer Qimmah Russo Shows Off Tight Booty In Tiny Black Shorts

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo wowed her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her recent post. In the set, she wore tiny black shorts and showed off just what hard work can do when one is dedicated to exercise.

In the images, Qimmah wore a black cropped long-sleeved sweat top that zipped up the front. She matched this with fitted shorts that highlighted her tight booty and muscular legs. On her feet, she wore runners with white soles. The uppers were red, blue, and gray.

The celebrity wore her hair down. Her tight dark curls had been smoothed out and hung in soft waves around her shoulders. There was little need for heavy makeup on the natural beauty. However, it appeared that she had selected neutral shades to highlight her eyes. In addition, she seemed to be wearing a light shade of lipstick.

Qimmah posted five pictures in her latest update. The first one showed her side on to the camera as she leaned back against a window sill. She fiddled with some strands of her hair as she did so. The pose showed off her flat stomach and the belly button piercing that she wore.

The second shot was similar to the first but the model stood straight on with her gaze directed at the lens. Another shot revealed a different angle to the same pose.

Two of the snaps showed Qimmah smiling at her intended audience. The first of these being a variation on the very first photo, the second revealed Qimmah standing on one leg.

As soon as Qimmah posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within five hours, the image had gathered more than 24,000 likes and generated hundreds of comments as well.

“Fine self,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Absolutely amazing and beautiful from head to toe but that smile gets me every time,” a fan said.

“We r inspired by your fitness but willpower is our struggle. The struggle is real,” said another user in response to wanting a physique like Qimmah’s.

“Woah!!” a fourth person wrote, also using the crying and fox emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers simply used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. By far, the most popular appeared to be the fire and heart-eyed emoji. However, the muscly arm was also used often.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Qimmah recently showed off her jumping rope skills. Wearing a skimpy black crop top and matching bikini bottoms, the fitness fanatic impressed her followers with her technique.