Netflix ‘Dark’ Season 3: Here’s Who The Origin Characters Are

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 3 of Netflix’s Dark. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Season 3 finale of Dark revealed the loss of many main characters as the knot in the continued time loop was finally unraveled. However, there is still some confusion as to a new trio of characters added in the final season.

In the TV series, the characters are not named but become known as the Origin and who is played by Claude Heinrich, Jakob Diehl, and Hans Diehl. These three characters represented the young, adult, and elderly versions of the same character. All showed a hare-lip in order to solidify them as the same character. However, they worked together and at the same point in time, always being seen as a trio and not in their original timelines.

So, who are these characters, and why are they important?

As Metro points out, the Origin or the Unknown was born not only of the union between Jonas (Louis Hofmann) and Martha (Lisa Vicari) but of the union between the two parallel worlds. While it was revealed in the Season 2 finale of Dark that there were actually two parallel worlds, in the final season, it was further uncovered that these two worlds were a direct result of a split in time from an original world.

This split was a result of H.G. Tannhaus (Christian Steyer) trying to save his son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter from certain death. Developing a time machine, a rift in time was caused and, thus, the two extra worlds. This was also known as the origin or the originating factor that kickstarted it all.

In one of these worlds, Martha dies but, because they are mirror worlds, in the other, it is Jonas who dies. However, because they manage to travel between the parallel timelines, Martha ends up falling pregnant to Jonas and this bridges the gap between their two worlds.

The child born of this union becomes the Origin. Eventually, this trio develops into a killing powerhouse, taking out lives in order to maintain their existence. They also force through the planning permit that allows for the nuclear power plant to be built in Winden.

Because of the anomaly created by Tannhaus, eventually, Jonas and Martha came to the realization that not only did they not exist in the original world but that they must stop the deaths of Tannhaus’ family in order to set everything right. For, without these deaths, Tannhaus would not create a machine that caused the rift in time. However, by righting this event, it also meant that they no longer existed and neither did their child.