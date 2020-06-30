Celeste Bright Lets It All Hang Out In An Asymmetrical Red Bikini

Celeste Bright lit up her Instagram page on Monday with a tantalizing new series of photos that have proved hard to be ignored.

The upload included a total of four photos that were taken as the model spent a relaxing day by the pool. She struck a number of poses next to a slew of plush lounge chairs that were set up underneath the shade of a large umbrella. A view of the refreshing water made an appearance in one of the photos, as did a number of vibrant green palm trees that gave the multi-slide post a tropical vibe.

Celeste stunned as she worked the camera in a risque red bikini from Fashion Nova that let it all hang out. The scanty two-piece swimsuit included an asymmetrical top with a single sleeve that covered one of her toned arms while the other was left completely bare. Its neckline fell at an angle across the 26-year-old’s decolletage, falling low on her chest to expose an ample amount of cleavage. The number also showed off an eyeful of underboob, as it was too small to cover up the model’s voluptuous assets in their entirety.

Celeste also rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms that boasted a daringly cheeky design. It showcased her curvy hips and sculpted legs as she posed, as well as a look at her perky derriere. Meanwhile, its thick waistband was pulled high up on the star’s hips to highlight her trim waist, flat midsection, and abs.

Celeste gave her look a bit of bling with a trendy necklace stack, and left her platinum tresses down in loose waves. She also sported a touch of makeup that made her natural beauty shine. The application appeared to include a light pink lipstick, blush, winged eyeliner, and mascara.

Celeste used emoji in the caption of the post to declare her love for the racy swimsuit. Her fans appeared to be in favor of the ensemble as well, as they have awarded the update more than 11,000 likes and 177 comments within its first three hours of going live.

“That is fantastic, great look,” one person wrote.

“So divine,” quipped another fan.

“You look fantastic in that red bikini, Celeste. So incredibly beautiful and so sexy showing your amazing figure,” a third follower commented.

“Perfection,” added a fourth admirer.

Celeste seems to thrill her followers no matter what she wears in her Instagram posts. Just yesterday, the model opted for a strapless, sequined top and tattered Daisy Dukes that once again put her booty on show. The display proved to be another hit, accruing more than 29,000 likes and 281 comments to date.