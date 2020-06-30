Sofia Richie Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Cropped Sweatshirt & Barely-There Shorts

On Monday, Sofia Richie delighted fans by sharing a series of sizzling snaps on Instagram.

The pictures showed the 21-year-old posing on what appears to be an outdoor balcony overlooking numerous trees. Red flowers can be seen in the foreground of each photo. Sofia flaunted her fantastic figure in a cropped lavender sweatshirt and a pair of tiny matching shorts from the clothing brand, Livincool. The ensemble put her incredible curvaceous, toned midsection, and lean legs on full display. She kept the casual look simple and did not wear any accessories.

For the casual photo shoot, the fashion designer styled her honey-colored hair in tousled waves and a deep middle part. While she did not appear to be wearing any makeup, Sofia still managed to look absolutely radiant. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a pearlescent white.

In the first image, Sofia leaned to her side and placed one of her hands on the concrete railing. She arched her back and jutted out her hips, as she gazed directly at the photographer, with a serious expression on her face. The model altered her position for the following photo by turning her body slightly. She raked her fingers through her long locks while tilting her chin upwards and closing her eyes.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for Livincool by tagging the company.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 284,000 likes. Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” wrote a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“So beautiful in that color,” added another admirer.

“I love it when your hair is wavy,” remarked a different person.

“What a beauty!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The Instagram star has not yet responded to the comments.

Sofia recently made headlines for reportedly splitting up with television personality Scott Disick. According to People magazine, Lionel Richie’s youngest daughter is allegedly having somewhat of a difficult time coping with the breakup, especially with rumors swirling that her 37-year-old ex may be romantically involved with his former flame Kourtney Kardashian.

“It hurts to see all the speculation about Scott and Kourtney, but she is so young and gets so much attention. She’ll be totally fine,” explained an insider.