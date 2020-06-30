Netflix’s ‘Dark’ Season 3 Ending Explained: Here’s What Happened To Jonas, Martha, And All The Other Families

Netflix’s German-language time-traveling series, Dark, has been a surprise hit for the streaming giant. Originally billed as an alternative to their other popular science fiction series, Stranger Things, Dark has gone on to develop its own unique fanbase.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the final season dropped on June 27. Fans binged on the last eight episodes and then dove straight back in again in order to make sense of what they had just seen.

So, what really happened in the Season 3 finale? For those that are confused, here is a breakdown of the main characters that appeared in the final scene and why others did not appear at all.

SPOILER ALERT: As to be expected, this article contains spoilers from Season 3 of Dark. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Netflix

Martha And Jonas

As Refinery 29 points out, the main characters of Martha (Lisa Vicari) and Jonas (Louis Hofmann) had a tragic love story that involved the fact that Martha was Jonas’ aunt. In Season 3, further anguish was added when it was revealed that they both represented Adam and Eve as well as opposing sides in the time-travel mess unfolding in Winden.

Along with these issues, the Season 2 finale also saw the introduction of an alternative world when a new version of Martha showed up just after she had died in the arms of Jonas. In Season 3, a third world was also revealed, this one being the original world that was split after a time-traveling experiment by H.G. Tannhaus (Christian Steyer) was successful.

By the end of Season 3, Jonas and Martha had worked out that in order to save the original world and eliminate the two that appeared with Tannhaus’ experiment, they would have to prevent an accident that saw the death of Tannhaus’ son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter. This would also result in the eradication of Martha and Jonas, both of whom were born of anomaly characters that only existed as a result of the time-traveling issues.

This meant that by the end of Episode 8, these two characters had disappeared due to their final success. However, there was the suggestion that they would one day re-emerge when it was revealed that Jonas’s mother, Hannah (Maja Schöne), was pregnant and that she had the name Jonas picked out.

Netflix

Katharina Nielsen

Katharina (Jördis Triebel) was one of the few characters that survived the return to the original world. However, her husband, Ulrich (Oliver Masucci), was born to Tronte (Walter Kreye) — a character who was born of the time-line mix-up — and does not exist in the original world as a result of this. Therefore, her children Magnus (Moritz Jahn), Martha, and Mikkel (Daan Lennard Liebrenz) are also never born. Because of this, Mikkel never travels through time and becomes Jonas’ father.

Netflix

Hannah Krüger And Torben Wöller

Hannah was a much-maligned character in Dark. After the death of her husband Michael/Mikkel (Sebastian Rudolph), she developed a relationship with Ulrich, of whom she had been infatuated with since childhood. This caused many horrible situations. However, because Ulrich does not exist in the original world, Hannah is a much nicer person. As Insider points out, she is also married to Torben Wöller (Leopold Hornung). It was also revealed that she and Katharina were now friends since they no longer had to compete for Ulrich.

Netflix

Bernadette Wöller and Peter Doppler

In the original two seasons of Dark, Peter (Stephan Kampwirth) had been married to Charlotte (Karoline Eichhorn) but they were separated due to Peter’s sexual preference. In the original world, Charlotte no longer exists since she was the child of Noah (Mark Waschke) and her own daughter, Elizabeth (Carlotta von Falkenhayn). Because this character is no longer around, Peter has developed a relationship with Torben’s transgender sibling, Bernadette (Anton Rubtsov). Once again, Peter and Charlotte’s children no longer exist thanks to this changed reality.

Netflix

Regina Tiedemann

Throughout Dark, Claudia Tiedemann ( Lisa Kreuzer/Julika Jenkins) was intent on saving her daughter’s life. Regina (Deborah Kaufmann) died in both of the alternative worlds and her mother was determined to find a way around this reality. As a result of this, it was Claudia who discovered the original world and her actions finally led to Jonas and Martha being able to destroy the originating point that caused the divergence.

In the first two seasons of Dark, Regina had married Aleksander (Peter Benedict). However, because she met this character as a direct result of being bullied by Ulrich and Katharina in 1986, this relationship is null and void in the original world. Because Ulrich doesn’t exist now, he and Katharina did not attack Regina for a perceived slur against them so Regina did not end up coming across an injured Aleksander. This also means that their son, Bartosz (Paul Lux) was never born.

In this timeline, Regina did not develop cancer and die. This is likely a result of the fact that characters that no longer exist were not in place to make sure the building of the nuclear power plant did not go ahead.

It was also revealed at this point that the suspected belief that Tronte was her father was not actually true. If this were the case, Regina would not exist either. However, a family portrait showed that Bernd Doppler (Anatole Taubman) was actually Regina’s father, meaning that she was a part of the existing characters not born as a result of the time-travel experiment developed by Tannhaus.

For those that want a visual representation of the updated family tree, Netflix has provided one here.