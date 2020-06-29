Bruna Rangel Lima Showcases Killer Curves In Skimpy Blue Bikini

Internet sensation Bruna Rangel Lima sent plenty of fans around the world into a frenzy after she posted a sizzling image of herself on Monday, June 29. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the new content with her 4.1 million followers, and it quickly demanded attention.

The 24-year-old Brazilian model radiated as she was photographed while sitting down on a ledge in front of a blue-tiled wall. Bruna took center stage as she posed directly in front the camera, propping her hips out and tugging on her bottoms. She further exuded a sexy vibe as she shared a pout with the camera and stared directly at the lens.

Her long, highlighted blond and brunette locks were parted in the middle and styled pin-straight as they cascaded down her back and over her right shoulder.

Per usual, Bruna also looked to be sporting a full face of glamorous makeup for the image — a move that elevated her look. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner, sculpted eyebrows, bronzer, highlighter, and pink lipstick.

Still, it was her killer curves that stole the show, as she showcased them with a revealing bikini.

Her top was blue and featured several thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The garment left barely anything to the imagination as it accentuated her busty assets. The swimsuit bra’s rectangular cups, which featured ruched edges, also exposed an ample amount of her cleavage and a bit of underboob.

The model teamed the revealing top with a matching pair of bikini bottoms. The briefs were so tiny they were barely visible in the snapshot, appearing to be designed with a very skimpy cut. The bottoms particularly showed off her curvaceous hips and derriere. Also on display was the model’s slim core.

She finished the look off with just a watch on her left wrist.

The model revealed in the geotag that she was photographed in Hollywood Hills, California.

In the caption, she tagged her photographer and stated that she could “get used to this.”

The smoking-hot snapshot was instantly received with approval and support from fans, amassing more than 37,000 likes in just two hours. Over 300 fans also headed to the comments section to compliment Bruna on her body, looks, and revealing bathing suit.

“So beautiful,” one social media user wrote.

“You have an amazing body,” added a second fan.

“Gorgeous,” a third admirer chimed in.

“So fire,” a fourth individual asserted.

Bruna has shared many sizzling posts on social media lately. Just yesterday, she left fans stunned after wearing a very revealing bikini that showed off her physique, per The Inquisitr. That post has since amassed more than 88,000 likes.