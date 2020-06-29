Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Skintight Outfit, Goes Braless Under Top

Internet sensation Anna Nystrom dazzled fans around the globe on social media after she posted a stunning new snapshot of herself on Monday, June 29. The blond bombshell took to Instagram to share the image with her 8.5 million followers, and it quickly became a smash.

The 27-year-old Swedish model — who is also known for being a YouTuber — was photographed outdoors, in the middle of the street. She took center stage in the image as she posed directly in front of the camera. She also emitted a mysterious vibe as she smiled shyly but her eyes averted the camera’s lens.

Anna’s long, platinum blond hair was styled in two braids as it cascaded down over her shoulders.

The model also looked to be wearing a full face of makeup in the image — a move that highlighted her natural beauty and added some glam to her outfit. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner, filled-in eyebrows, bronzer, and a nude lipstick.

Still, it was Anna’s enviable figure that stood out most, as she flaunted her body in a stylish-but-revealing ensemble.

Her top, which was beige with a ribbed design, looked to be a tank-top. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her voluptuous assets. As Anna went braless underneath, the garment was able to show off even more of her chest.

She teamed the top with a pair of skintight pants that were a light pink color. The pants also flaunted her curvy figure as they were quite tight on the model, particularly showing off her hips and pert derriere. The garment’s high-waisted design also showcased her slim core.

She finished the look off with a beige colored coat with black buttons that brought the outfit together.

Anna did not specify where she had been photographed for the post, but the geotag revealed that she was somewhere in Sweden.

Meanwhile, in the caption, she shared a pink heart emoji.

The eye-catching photo was met with instant approval and enthusiasm from a large amount of Anna’s fans, amassing more than 57,000 likes in just three hours. An additional 586 followers also headed to the comments section to compliment the beauty on her looks, figure, and outfit.

“So gorgeous,” one social media user commented.

“Amazing,” a second user added.

“Such a pretty body and a beautiful woman,” a third admirer chimed in.

Anna has shared more than one sophisticated snapshot of herself on social media as of late. On June 24, she wowed fans once more after she sported an elegant all-white outfit, per The Inquisitr.