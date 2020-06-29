Sierra Skye Flaunts Her Ample Assets In A Plunging Orange One-Piece Swimsuit

Sierra Skye is slaying Instagram yet again.

The model took to her account just moments ago to heat things up with a stunning new photo that has quickly proven to be a favorite among her millions of fans. The image captured her lounging outside on her patio underneath the shade of a large white umbrella. She sat on the arm of a rattan chair and leaned slightly to the side while gazing at the camera in front of her with an intense and alluring stare.

Sierra sent pulses racing as she lounged outside in a bold orange swimsuit, which she declared was “everything” in the caption of the upload. The one-piece was from the popular online retailer PrettyLittleThing’s new Costa Rica collection and perfectly suited the model’s bodacious curves. It had a daringly low-cut neckline that plunged almost to the middle of Sierra’s torso, exposing not only an eyeful of voluptuous cleavage but a glimpse of her flat midsection as well. The number also featured gold hardware on its thin straps to help highlight her toned arms and shoulders.

The one-piece proceeded to cinch at Sierra’s hips, highlighting her flat tummy and trim waist. Her shapely legs and curvy hips also made an appearance in the shot thanks to the garment’s dangerously high-cut style.

To accessorize her revealing ensemble the 24-year-old added a single bangle bracelet, hoop earrings, and a gold pendant necklace that popped against her bronzed decolletage. She tied her platinum tresses in a messy top knot that sat high up on the crown of her head and appeared to have added only a touch of makeup to let her natural beauty shine. The cosmetics application looked to include a dark red lip gloss and a light dusting of blush, as well as a thick coat of mascara on her long lashes.

Sierra’s fans wasted no time in showering the racy new addition to her Instagram feed with love. It has amassed over 28,000 likes after just one hour of going live, as well as an additional 192 comments.

“Absolute slayer. Looking stunning, sexy, and sizzling,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Sierra was “hotter than the sun.”

“Goddess!!! You are the most beautiful woman in the entire infinite universe!!” a third follower gushed.

“Wow that color is amazing,” added a fourth admirer.

Sierra has been keeping her fans entertained with a number of steamy shots lately. She stripped down to nothing more than a scanty pair of string bikini bottoms in another new post on Saturday that also proved popular, racking up more than 197,000 likes and 1,100-plus comments to date.