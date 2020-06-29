Leanna Bartlett Teases Fans And Tugs Down Her Bikini Bottoms In Flirty Beachside Snap

Leanna Bartlett steamed up her Instagram page today with a hot new photo that saw her showing plenty of skin.

The snap was taken on the beach and captured the Ukranian beauty standing with her legs slightly spread apart in the soft white sand. The background of the shot had a blur effect over it, though it was still easy to make out the wooden pier off into the distance. The cloudless blue sky completed the scene and was illuminated by the golden sun, which spilled down on Leanna as a natural spotlight over her incredible figure and dangerous curves.

Of course, a day by the water called for the perfect swimwear and Leanna’s certainly did not seem to disappoint her fans. She opted for a bright pink bikini with diamond-encrusted accents that popped against her gorgeous, all-over glow. The two-piece included a halter-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders and a plunging neckline that left her bronzed decolletage completely bare. Its triangle cups covered up appeared to be just barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets, causing plenty of cleavage and sideboob to nearly spill out for a sexy and seductive display

Leanna’s matching bikini bottoms made for quite a sight as well, much in part due to the garment’s scanty design that left her lean legs completed exposed. She took things to the next level by tugging the swimwear far down her waist, teasing her followers with an ample glance at her perky derriere and curvy hips. The move also highlighted her trim waist, flat tummy, and chiseled abs.

The model did not appear to have added any accessories to her swimsuit, ensuring that all eyes remained on her flawless physique. Her blond tresses were gathered to one side of her shoulder in voluminous waves that gently blew in the ocean breeze, and she added a touch of makeup to make her striking features and natural beauty shine. The application looked to include a nude lipstick, dusting of blush, eyeliner, and mascara.

Two hours proved to be more than enough time for Leanna’s followers to shower the beachside new addition to her Instagram grid with love. The shot has racked up nearly 12,000 likes and 258 comments within the short timespan.

“Perfection in pink…beautiful, one person wrote.

“Hottest pic of the year,” declared another follower.

“OMG that body! Like a real-life Barbie doll, only prettier,” a third admirer remarked.

“Breathtaking,” added a fourth fan.

This is hardly the first time that Leanna has gone scantily-clad on her Instagram page. In another recent post, the model stripped down to nothing more than a set of emerald green lingerie that left very little to the imagination. That upload proved popular as well, amassing over 44,000 likes and 746 comments to date.