Ariana James Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Black Bikini While Straddling A Fence

On Sunday, June 28, Colombian fitness model Ariana James started off the workweek by sharing a suggestive snap with her 2.4 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the social media sensation posing outside on a sunny day with palm trees and a beautiful body of water in the blurred background. The post’s geotag indicated that the picture was taken at South Pointe Park in Miami, Florida. Ariana struck a provocative pose by straddling a white fence. She hunched her shoulders and leaned forward, using her hands to stabilize herself. She turned her neck to look towards the photographer, as she parted her full lips.

Ariana flaunted her fit physique in a skimpy black bikini that featured a plunging top and a pair of high-cut bottoms. The tiny two-piece left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her incredible curves and washboard abs were put on full display. The Instagram star finished off the sexy look with aviator sunglasses and a beige baseball hat.

For the photo, the brunette beauty pulled back her long locks in what appears to be a ponytail. While she did not seem to be wearing any makeup, Ariana still managed to look absolutely radiant. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the caption, the 29-year-old seemed to be stating that she felt comfortable in her surroundings.

Quite a few of her admirers showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Perfect,” gushed a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Goals!!!” added a different devotee.

“Beautiful,” wrote another follower, along with both a pink heart and a kissing face emoji.

“Looking amazing,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Ariana graciously responded to some of the comments. The tantalizing photo appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 150,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Last week, she uploaded a close-up picture, in which she wore a plunging black dress that accentuated her ample cleavage while holding a glass of wine. That post has been liked over 149,000 times since it was shared.