Scheana Marie Spotted For The First Time Since Sharing Miscarriage News, Has ‘Zen As F*ck’ Book With Her

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie was photographed on a dinner date with her boyfriend, Brock Davies, over the weekend, The Daily Mail reported on Monday. The outing came on the heels of Scheana’s podcast admission that she had suffered a miscarriage during a trip to San Diego, California, earlier this month.

The couple was spotted out and about in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday. The beachside community is a short distance from Scheana’s condo in Marina del Ray. The “Good As Gold” singer was dressed casually in all black. Scheana had her long signature locks in a high ponytail as she wore a black sweatshirt, black biker shorts, and black sneakers. The Vanderpump Rules star accessorized with a black headband, a small black backpack, and a protective mask in a pink animal print.

Brock also sported a casual ensemble. The Aussie native wore a brown shirt with ripped black denim shorts and black flip flops. His long hair was flowing in the wind as the couple walked hand in hand through the beachside town. Brock accessorized with a brown animal print bandana used as a mask that complimented Scheana’s.

The two dined at Elephante, a restaurant designed by Nicholas Mathers that serves light Italian fare. The couple looked severe as they waited outside the establishment for some time. Scheana and Brock maintained social distancing rules as they paused to get their temperatures taken before they could enter the eatery.

The restaurant is described as “a place to come and relax” and it seems as though the reality star was attempting to do just that. The “What I Like” singer was carrying a copy of Zen As F*ck. The book by author Monica Sweeney is a guided journal that aims to help you to “journal your way through positive affirmations and cathartic-as-f*ck activities on your liberating journey toward something pretty close to happiness.” Scheana may need to journal her way to happiness as the star announced a significant loss recently.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Scheana announced on her podcast, Schenanigans last week that she had suffered a miscarriage at six weeks. The reality star didn’t think it was possible to carry a child.

“A few weeks ago, we found out that I was pregnant, and for those of you who have followed my fertility journey and freezing my eggs the last year and a half, I didn’t think I could get pregnant on my own,” the singer said.

Scheana had traveled to San Diego, where she felt ill all weekend. The star went to her doctor shortly after and learned that she had suffered a miscarriage.

“So obviously, [that was] just devastating. We were so excited. Gone so quickly. It’s still been a lot to process,” Scheana shared.