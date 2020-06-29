Arianny Celeste Smolders In Red Cut-Out Bikini While Kicking Back On A Hammock

Arianny Celeste appears to be gearing up for warmer weather. On Monday, she shared a Instagram update that featured her looking ready for summer wearing a sexy red bikini while relaxing on a hammock.

The post consisted of a single photo that saw the UFC ring girl lounging back on a blue and white striped hammock. The photo was taken somewhat close to Arianny, and the hammock was large, filling up the shot. Dappled sunlight played on her bronze skin.

Arianny’s bikini was a bold red color. The top had a low-cut neckline and a sexy cut-out section just below her breasts that flashed a bit of underboob. The bottoms were a low-rise bikini style with thin side strings.

The popular influencer laid back on the hammock, leaning on one elbow. She gave the camera a sultry look with her lips parted. She rested her head on her hand while her other hand tugged on one side of her bikini bottoms. She crossed one leg over the other, emphasizing her curvy hips and hourglass shape. Her flat abs and toned thighs were also prominent in the snap.

Arianny wore her hair tossed over to one side with big curls falling over one shoulder. Part of her bangs fell over her face, creating a dramatic effect. The model went with a glamorous makeup look that appeared to include smoky eye shadow, thick eyelashes and sculpted brows. Her cheeks were also contoured with golden highlights. She also sported a rose shade on her lips. As far as accessories, the model wore a pair of large silver hoop earrings, a watch and a thin bracelet.

The post was a hit, with ore than 10,000 of Arianny’s followers hitting the like button within an hour of it being shared to her account.

Some admirers took to the comments section to give the post some love.

Fellow Instagram Emma Hernan wrote that the snap was one of her most-liked photos.

“Okay new favorite picture of you!! That red suit,” she commented.

Other fans seemed to be in agreement with Emma that the photo was sexy.

“One of my favorites from you,” a second admirer chimed in.

Other admirers raved over how pretty Arianny looked.

“You look amazing and gorgeous,” gushed a third Instagram user.

“You look Beautiful in this pic,” a fourth follower wrote.

Arianny wowed her fans last month with a snapshot that saw her rocking a sexy two-piece outfit that showed off her toned figure.