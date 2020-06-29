Adrienne Bailon Looks Sensational In Low-Cut Swimsuit For Throwback Vacation Post

Adrienne Bailon — who is currently on the panel for The Real — took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself taken on vacation. The former 3LW member is known for showing off her outfits via the social media platform and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

Bailon stunned in a low-cut swimsuit with a bright floral print all over. The “No More (Baby I’ma Do It Right)” hitmaker wrapped herself up in a kimono cover-up of the same print with mid-length sleeves. She went barefoot for the occasion and painted her toenails with a coat of white polish. The entertainer kept her fingernails short and looked to have applied the same color of polish. Bailon accessorized herself with a bracelet and hoop earrings. She styled her long straight brunette hair down with a headband and appeared to be wearing lipstick, mascara, and eyeshadow.

For her most recent upload, the 36-year-old was captured on the side of a boat in front of a dreamy clear blue sky. Bailon rested both her hands on the surface behind her and tilted her head to the right. She showed off a hint of her side profile and closed her eyes. Bailon placed one leg in front of the other and rested both her feet on tiptoes.

She didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, for her caption, Bailon informed her followers that this snapshot was taken in Italy and isn’t a recent pic. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there have been a lot of travel restrictions.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 103,000 likes and over 775 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 5 million followers.

“Love your bathing suit,” one user wrote.

“You’re so so so so beautiful @adriennebailon keep shinning,” another devotee shared.

“Beautiful! The picture & the message. Thank you,” remarked a third fan.

“I love this so much! Sending you love and light,” a fourth admirer commented.

Wowing her loyal social media following is nothing new for Bailon. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed in a white garment that looked to be a dress made out of silk. Bailon left one strap to hang off her shoulder, which helped show off more of her decolletage. She styled her dark, long wet hair slicked back and appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, mascara, eyeliner, and contour. Bailon accessorized herself with a necklace, small dangling earrings, and a couple of bracelets taken from her own jewelry brand, XIXI.