Tinashe Sizzles In Pink PVC String Bikini On Set Of Music Video For ‘Hopscotch’

Tinashe took to Instagram to treat her fans with a number of new smoking hot photos of herself. The former Dancing with the Stars contestant recently released a remix for her new single “Hopscotch” and shot a video for it.

The “All Hands on Deck” hitmaker sizzled in a pink PVC string bikini top that displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with matching bottoms, which she tied up on each side of her waist, and pink lace-up platform heels. Tinashe rocked long pink gloves and accessorized with bracelets, a sheer visor, and dangling dollar sign earrings. The singer sported her long dark hair in braids with a middle part and appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, mascara, eyeliner, and glittery eyeshadow.

The 27-year-old posted six images within one upload that were taken on the day of filming the new video.

In the first shot, Tinashe was snapped on set from head to toe. The entertainer held onto her bikini bottoms while getting her body oiled by two assistants. She stared directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression and looked nothing short of incredible.

In the next slide, Tinashe was captured with her visor on. She raised her left hand and blew a kiss.

In the third frame, Tinashe lifted her visor off her face and was photographed getting her makeup touched up. The entertained was caught from the side and showed off her side profile which highlighted her striking facial features.

In the fourth pic, Tinashe was captured in front of a screen backdrop with both her hands above her head.

For her caption, Tinashe informed fans that the They remix for “Hopscotch” was available through the link in her bio. She thanked everyone who helped her vision “come to life” and expressed that her team “killed it.”

In the span of 50 minutes, her post racked up more than 30,000 likes and over 300 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 2.9 million followers.

“You look absolutely stunning,” one user wrote.

“I will literally kiss the ground Tinashe walks on,” another devotee shared.

“Phenomenally gorgeous woman,” remarked a third fan.

“Yeah… it’s a bomb video. Everything about the island look, to the rawness of it… it’s outstanding work,” a fourth admirer commented.

Two days ago, Tinashe shared a 57-second clip of the video to her official YouTube channel. She has yet to release or announce a full video for the song.