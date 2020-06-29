Sommer Ray Goes Braless Under White Denim Jacket In Trio Of Sultry Snaps

Model Sommer Ray shared a stunning trio of photos with her Instagram followers on Monday afternoon that quickly generated a lot of heat. The setting for Sommer’s photoshoot was intriguing and her caption was one where she was laughing a bit at her own expense. However, what clearly commanded everybody’s attention was what she was wearing, or in this case, seemingly not wearing.

The photos that Sommer shared in this new post showed her standing in the middle of an empty street. Behind her, there appeared to be a cheap motel and a desert setting in the distance. She wore a pair of black wedges, a light-colored pair of jeans, and an open white denim jacket.

Sommer appeared to be bare-chested under the denim jacket, wearing no bra or shirt. In the first photo, she looked straight toward the camera as she tousled her long, blond tresses with both of her hands. For the second snapshot, she hung her thumbs on both of her front pockets, a move that seemingly served to tug down the waistband of her jeans just a little bit.

The jacket was fully unbuttoned in all three of these photos. In the first two shots, it was spread apart far enough to ensure that quite a bit of skin could be seen. However, Sommer’s bare breasts were carefully covered just enough to tease her fans without crossing any boundaries.

“You are actually so beautiful,” one of Sommer’s followers praised.

In her caption, Sommer joked about the size of her breasts, although her fans seemingly thought she was perfect just the way she was. She looked fierce in each of the photos, the third one showing her squatting down with her hands between her legs as she gazed toward the photographer seductively.

“You are absolutely perfect Sommer. Still killing it with the captions 2,” teased a fan.

“How do you manage to be this stunning?” another follower questioned.

This is just the latest slate of photos featuring a travel or adventurous theme that Sommer has shared via her Instagram page lately. Last week, she teased her millions of followers with some other roadside poses and sultry gazes.

Sommer’s Monday photos generated a lot of heat. Within just one hour after she had first shared these new snaps, the model’s post already had nearly 430,000 likes. Many of the 3,300 comments were filled with praise for Sommer’s enticing figure and it looked like her fans will be anxious to see more from this particular photoshoot.

“Amazing!! Get it sister,” someone else wrote.

Sommer does love to tease her followers with photos like these, and she clearly accomplished her goal in this case. These sultry shots got people talking and they were clearly left wanting more in this case.