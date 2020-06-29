Yaslen Clemente Sizzles In Skimpy Daisy Dukes & A Sexy Crop Top

Blond bombshell Yaslen Clemente thrilled her 2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she flaunted her fit figure in a pair of scandalously tiny Daisy Dukes and an equally revealing white crop top. Yaslen didn’t include a geotag that specified where the snaps were taken, but she was perched on a modern white bench with gray flooring underneath it.

Yaslen rocked a white crop top with short sleeves and a low-cut neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The top was knotted just below her breasts, with two thick strips of fabric dangling down her toned stomach. Several inches of her stomach were on display before the waistband of her high-waisted Daisy Dukes began.

Yaslen’s Daisy Dukes featured distressed detailing all over, with white patches showing, as well as a few spots so threadbare her skin was on display. The shorts barely came an inch down her thighs, leaving her toned legs on full display. In the first snap, Yaslen sat on the white bench with her legs spread. She had one hand placed on the seat behind her and the other was tousling her blond curls as she gazed off into the distance.

Yaslen finished off the ensemble with a pair of shoes from Simmi London, who she made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. The shoes were espadrille platform wedges with a white lace-up detail along the front that criss-crossed her foot and wrapped halfway up her calf. The style drew attention to her muscular calves, and she looked gorgeous in the footwear.

In the second post, Yaslen flaunted even more of her figure by stretching out along the white bench. Though her shoulders and pert posterior were positioned on the bench, her feet remained crossed and in the air, putting her legs on full display.

Yaslen’s followers loved the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 14,200 likes within one hour. It also received 209 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“Wow so pretty,” one fan commented.

“Flawlessly stunning omg,” another fan added, including a heart eyes emoji and heart emoji in the comment.

“Perfection,” another follower wrote simply.

Yaslen recently celebrated a milestone on her Instagram page, as her account reached 2 million followers. As The Inquisitr reported, Yaslen thanked her followers by sharing a double Instagram update in which she rocked a feminine, delicate pink bikini that showcased her sculpted physique to perfection. She gave her followers a view of both the front and back of the skimpy swimwear in the sexy post.