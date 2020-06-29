Suzy Cortez Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skimpy Black Lingerie While Straddling A Chair

On Monday, June 29, Brazilian model Suzy Cortez shared a suggestive snap with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

In the photo, the winner of the 2019 Miss BumBum World competition struck a provocative pose in front of a black backdrop. She faced away from the photographer, showing off her curvaceous side profile. She leaned forward and arched her back as she straddled a teal leather chair. Suzy rested her arms on the top of the furniture, while she lowered her gaze, with her mouth slightly open.

The Instagram star sizzled in a skimpy black lingerie set that featured a bralette with lace detailing and a pair of high-cut thong underwear. The risque ensemble showcased her toned midsection and pert derriere, much to the delight of her audience. The black ink tattoos on her arm, rib cage, and lower back were also put on display. Suzy finished off the sexy look with a pair of sizable hoop earrings.

For the photoshoot, the raven-haired beauty wore her long locks in loose curls and a deep side part, giving her additional glamour. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The cosmetic application seemed to have included filled-in eyebrows, subtle contour, highlighter, brown eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and nude lip gloss.

In the post’s caption, the social media sensation encouraged her followers to subscribe to her OnlyFans account where she uploads content that presumably does not adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.

Many of her followers flocked to the comments section to compliment her in both English and Spanish. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Beautiful woman!” gushed one fan.

“Fire Fire Fire!” added a different devotee.

“[Y]ou [are] beautiful,” chimed in a third Instagram user, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

Suzy has not yet responded to the comments. The provocative photo appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 5,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Earlier this month, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a plunging black bra and skimpy underwear. That tantalizing post has been liked over 33,000 times since it was shared.