Australian Model Steph Rayner Sizzles In Cut-Out Bikini Top And Floral Sarong

Steph Rayner tantalized her 556,000 Instagram followers on Monday, June 29, when she took to the popular social media app to share a couple of snapshots that saw her in a bikini and stylish sarong.

The Australian model stunned in a white bikini top that contrasted with her tan complexion. It was bandeau style and hugged her torso closely, drawing attention to her cleavage. The top also boasted a cut-out right in the middle, allowing Rayner to tease a bit of her chest. The cut-out was created by two straps that tied into knots above and below the empty space.

On her lower body, Rayner sported a long sarong that featured floral designs in white, pink and yellow against a medium blue background. She wrapped around her waist, allowing it to sit a bit lower on the left side where she tied it. In the caption, Rayner shared that the garment was from Fashion Nova, indicating her post was an ad for the popular brand.

The photo showed Rayner standing in front of a glass door. The first showed her with her right profile angled at the camera, showing a bit of her backside. She looked over her shoulder as she smiled brightly. For the second, she faced the photographer, propping her left leg forward and placing her hand on her thigh. Her facial expression was more serious in this instance.

Rayner wore her brunette hair swept over to one side and styled down in wavy strands. She also appeared to be wearing a bit of makeup, seemingly mascara and bronzer.

Within the first hour, the photos have garnered more than 4,000 likes and about 30 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to gush over Rayner’s beauty and to compliment her on her style.

“You remind me of a garden in bloom. It must be because you always look so cool, fresh and lovely,” one of her fans raved.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshipped,” replied another user.

“Love the way it looks on you, beautiful!!” a third admirer raved.

“U r the hottest,” added a fourth fan.

Rayner’s recent Instagram posts suggest that she is into white bikinis. As previously noted by The Inquisitr, she posted another slideshow just a few days ago that showed her in a different white two-piece. The top was also bandeau-style bikini, though it lacked the cut-out seen in today’s piece. Her matching bottoms were high-waisted and drew attention to her long, lean legs and toned thighs. She posted three different photos that captured her in slightly different poses.