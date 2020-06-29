Sara Sampaio Rocks Crop Top & Bikini Bottoms In Sunset Pics

Sara Sampaio has an incredible figure, and she does not mind showing it off on social media in a variety of revealing swimsuits. The Victoria’s Secret model kicked off the week with a set of sizzling snapshots on Instagram that saw her rocking a crop top and a pair of bikini bottoms while she enjoyed a sunset at the beach.

Sara’s post consisted of three pictures that captured her standing on a beach as orange, pink and yellow hues filled the sky behind her. She looked gorgeous, happy, and relaxed as she struck several poses for the camera.

The model’s crop top was a sunny yellow color and cut off a few inches below her breasts. The words “Livin Cool” were written in white letters in the top corner of the shirt. She teamed the top with a pair of pink bikini bottoms that sat low on her hips. They featured side straps that were tied on the sides of her hips, calling attention to her feminine curves.

Sara piled her hair into a messy bun on the top her head. She secured the bun with a bright pink scrunchy. She let her natural beauty shine through appearing to wear little — if any — makeup. She accessorized her flirty outfit with a pendant necklace, a watch, a pair of sparkly dangle earrings and a bracelet.

The first snap featured Sara from the front at a side angle. She smiled as she held her hands in her hair, flaunting her flat tummy. The image was cropped just below her hips, making her trim midsection the focal point.

More of Sara’s body was visible in the second snap, which caught her standing with her legs slightly spread. She stood with her arms at her sides and flashed a big smile while putting her toned physique on display.

Sara faced the camera in the last picture, which saw her from the front. She held her hands in her hair and smiled while standing with her hips cocked to the side. The pose showed off her hourglass shape and the sexy curve of her hips.

In the caption, she mentioned the sunset.

Dozens of fans flocked to the comments section to dole out the compliments.

“Pretty sunset, pretty lady too,” one admirer chimed in.

“Perfection! So pretty!” a second follower echoed.

“You’re so pretty! Stay grounded and kind beautiful lady,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“Such a beautiful smile,” a fourth comment read.