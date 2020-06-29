Katy Perry Says She Contemplated Suicide Following 2017 Split From Orlando Bloom

The singer said she crashed following their breakup.

Katy Perry was in a dark place following her breakup from Orlando Bloom in 2017. In a new interview with CBC Radio One, the singer said that she contemplated suicide during their brief time apart. Perry and Bloom are now engaged, and she’s pregnant with their first child together.

“My career was on this trajectory when it was going up, up, and up, and then I had the smallest shift, not that huge from an outside perspective. But for me it was seismic,” Perry said.

She said that the career shift broke her in half and that she had expected to be flying high when her next record was released. She said that the validation she expected didn’t help, and she wound up crashing.

“Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life because if I did not find that I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped,” the American Idol judge explained.

The singer said that she finds reasons to be thankful even when she’s not in a particularly good mood.

“If it gets really, really hard I walk around and say, ‘I am grateful, I am grateful!’ even though I am in a s— mood,” she said.

Perry also said that turning to faith helped get her through that tough time. Her parents were both Pentecostal preachers, and Perry said that being broken down in the way that she was ultimately allowed her to find a totally new understanding of herself. She said it gave her the chance “be more dimensional than just living my life like a thirsty pop star all the time.”

Perry and Bloom dated on and off between 2016 and 2019 when the couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day. In a music video released in March, Perry debuted her baby bump, and more recently, the couple announced that they were expecting a daughter. This will be Perry’s first child. Bloom already has a son with ex Miranda Kerr.

Since they debuted the pregnancy, Perry has shown off her baby bump in a number of settings, including on live tapings of American Idol. A source toldPeople that Bloom and Perry are very excited about the new baby, and thrilled that it’s a girl. The source said that Perry and Bloom were excited to have something positive to focus on as both of them adapt to the realities of living through the coronavirus pandemic. The insider added that it was a “happy distraction” for them both.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.