Instagram Model Erika Gray Flaunts Her Killer Curves In Small White Bikini

Model Erika Gray flaunted her ridiculous curves in a photo and two videos for her latest Instagram update. For the post, she rocked a small white bikini that accentuated her assets, and included a clip where she danced with singer Inas X.

The social media influencer scintillated followers with a striking swimsuit pic in the first slide of the post. Erika was photographed from the thighs up while she stood on a balcony. She tagged her location as the Hollywood Hills and the scenic landscape could be seen in the background, but the model’s eye-catching figure was front and center.

In the snap, Erika wore her long ombre hair down and let the front hang over her chest. She sported a tiny white Louis Vuitton swimsuit with a matching bucket hat. The top barely contained her assets and had thin straps that connected the cups and ran up around her neck. Erika had high-waist bottoms with a side-tie. Her left hand was on the brim of the hat as she struck a sultry pose.

The 30-year-old model included a video for the second slide. She was joined by Inas X, who was also bikini-clad. The singer rocked a tight purple two-piece that put her body on display. Erika and Inas faced the camera as “High Power” by KINGMOSTWANTED played. The duo mouthed the lyrics of the hit track and then shook their bodies before dancing on each other.

Erika – who has been dubbed the “Brazilian Barbie” – offered fans a close-up of her gorgeous face for the last slide. She took a video selfie where she moved her face side-to-side before giving the camera a big wink.

Many of the model’s 2.3 million Instagram followers noticed the spicy post, and over 16,000 of them showed their appreciation by tapping the “like” button. Erika had over 260 replies, as her comment section was littered with fire and heart-eye emoji. Multiple well-known models left comments including Natasha Yi, Courtney Tailor and Rachel Bush who all responded with fire emoji.

“Looking so beautiful,” model Anais Zanotti replied while adding a heart emoji.

“Wow you look simply amazing,” an admirer wrote.

“You’re so unbelievably sweet so gorgeous,” one fan commented.

“Your eyeball is changing colors,” a follower wrote in reference to the last clip.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Erika showed serious cleavage in a post last week. The Brazilian wore a tight black top that had a transparent mesh material in the middle. That spicy upload earned over 15,000 likes, and 340 comments.