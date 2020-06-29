Brandi Glanville Claims Kissing Photo She Posted Is ‘1 Million Percent’ Denise Richards

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum posts a receipt ahead of a hookup storyline on the Bravo reality show.

Brandi Glanville claims a photo she posted over the weekend of her kissing a woman is “1 million percent” Denise Richards and not a woman who looks like the married Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

Over the weekend, Brandi caused a stir online when she posted a grainy candid photo of her locking lips with a female friend. In the caption to the photo, she told fans to “snack on this.”

While the photo was of poor quality and hard to decipher, many followers thought the woman in the photo looked like Denise. But some thought it was just a lookalike that Brandi posted to stir the pot ahead of a highly-teased “affair” storyline involving the two women on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In a new tweet, the Brandi Glanville Unfiltered host set the record straight amid online chatter that she posted a misleading photo.

“It’s 1 million percent DR!!! NOT A DR look alike,” Brandi wrote in a new Twitter post, which can be seen here.

In comments to the tweet, Brandi got mixed reviews. Some praised the former Bravo star for her honesty about her alleged relationship with Denise.

“It is what it is, they always say pictures are worth a thousand words,” one fan wrote.

“We’re ready for you to bring all the facts with you, at the reunion, cause some people need shutting down for good,” another wrote to Brandi.

But others blasted the Drinking & Tweeting author for outing the mom of three’s alleged personal business.

“How are you an ally when you out people for ratings?” one commenter asked.

“People’s sexuality is their own business, and shouldn’t be weaponized to improve ratings on a sinking franchise,” another wrote. “Maybe that’s not how it’ll play out but it sure looks that way.”

PRESLEY ANN/GREGG DEGUIRE / Getty Images

The hookup storyline has been teased on promos for the current season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for weeks.

In one supertease, Brandi is shown telling some of the cast members that she slept with Denise and that the morning after the Wild Things star freaked out and said her husband, Aaron Phypers, would kill her if he found out. Denise is also seen telling Bravo not to air conversations about the alleged fling.

Brandi’s new tweets about Denise are a little surprising. In April, the author and TV personality revealed that Denise’s lawyers threatened legal action against her if she continued to talk about their hookup, per Hollywood Life. When an Instagram fan asked Brandi if she could “fill us in on Denise Richards,” Brandi responded, “No she sent me a cease-and-desist I will not talk about her.”