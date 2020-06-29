Angela Simmons Is Perfection In A Ruffled Pink Jumpsuit

Growing Up Hip Hop star Angela Simmons shared a new slate of photos on her Instagram page on Monday afternoon that got her followers buzzing. The glamorous look featured Angela standing on her balcony, a spot that her fans have seen quite a bit in recent social media posts. The backdrop may not have been anything all that unique or spectacular, but the look she wore was nothing short of stunning.

Angela had her Dhair Boutique hair extensions styled with a side part and loose waves that hung over her shoulders. She wore what appeared to be a turquoise blue color on her nails and her makeup palette seemed to be a varied group of pink and bronze colors that synced perfectly with her outfit.

The jumpsuit that Angela wore in these new uploads caused quite the stir. Unfortunately, it didn’t appear that she tagged or otherwise named which brand this piece was from. However, given all of the love her fans were showing for it, she may end up sharing the details later.

The soft pink piece had soft, layered ruffles that went from Angela’s waist down to her toes. Angela wore a black and gold belt cinched at her waist and the top of the jumpsuit was form-fitting and sleeveless. It not only showed off some of Angela’s curves but gave people a peek at her ample cleavage as well.

In the first photo, Angela had one elbow propped against the wall as she stood on the balcony. She had her lips parted slightly as she gazed seductively toward the photographer. She posted seven photos in all featuring this pink jumpsuit and each one showed a slightly different angle of the gorgeous garment.

“Your smile lights up the darkness of this virus,” one fan of Angela’s noted.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star may have looked fairly serious in the initial photo she shared, but she smiled broadly in some of the others.

“Beautiful picture perfect queen,” another fan praised.

“Beauty will always be your name,” a follower declared.

There were numerous comments where people asked for details on the outfit and it was instantaneously clear that both Angela and this particular look enchanted her followers.

“She is a vibe and a blessing,” someone shared.

Some of Angela’s other recent Instagram updates have shown her dressed very casually, but this one definitely took things in a different direction. Fans of the Growing Up Hip Hop star love her no matter what she wears, but this soft pink, ruffled jumpsuit definitely took Angela’s vibe of confidence and sexiness to entirely new levels.