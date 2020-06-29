Bulgarian Fitness Model Yanita Yancheva Shows Off Enviable Figure In Black Bikini While Posing Poolside

Yanita Yancheva did nothing to hide her chiseled body on Monday, June 29, when she took to Instagram to tease her 1.7 million fans with a snapshot of herself clad in a skimpy bikini as she soaked up the sun.

The Bulgarian fitness model was captured sitting on a black surface placed over a wooden structure, seemingly a lounge chair, built over a swimming pool. Yancheva had her feet in the water as she leaned back, placing her hands behind her for support. She had her eyes closed and lips parted in a timid smile. The camera was positioned about three-quarters to the right of Yancheva, capturing her side and frontal body. She outstretched the front leg while tucking the other below the chair. The picture was snapped at the Psarou Black Villa in Mykonos, Greece, according to the geotag.

Yancheva wore an all-black two-piece bathing suit that boasted an intricate design. Her top had an underwire structure and narrowly cut triangles, which exposed quite a bit of her cleavage. The straps crossed in front of her neck, tying behind her neck. The top attached to another band that wrapped around her midriff, creating cutouts below her chest.

She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms that boasted a classic cut. Its U-shaped waistline allowed Yancheva to show off her tight lower stomach while the higher straps bared her hips and strong glutes.

Yancheva completed her outfit with a black hat that protected her eyes from the sun. She wore her blond hair loose as it fell agains her back.

Yancheva paired her photo with an inspiration caption in which she noted that perception is reality. The post has garnered more than 34,000 likes and over 180 comments within the first three hours of being up. Her fans used the comments section to shower Yancheva in compliments while agreeing with her statement.

“[100 mark emoji] [hands raised] & you look stunning as usual,” one user wrote.

“That’s the way it is!!! [three pink hearts] [100 mark emoji], love the photo,” added another fan.

“Wow looking so beautiful mam,” a third admirer raved.

“[B]abe you look beautiful,” chimed in a fourth fan.

Yancheva often flaunts her fit body on her Instagram feed. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently posted another photo that showed her in a pair of skimpy underwear bottoms that bared her toned booty. She posed on a balcony overlooking what appears to be a backyard while numerous trees and a house could be seen in the blurred background. Yancheva had on a white sweatshirt adorned with a colorful butterfly pattern from the apparel company Drip Creationz.