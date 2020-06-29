New ‘RHONY’ Taglines Announced, For The First Time Ever Bravo Changes Them Mid-Season

The Real Housewives Of New York City will return from a short hiatus soon, and for the first time in Bravo history, the cast members have new midseason taglines. The monikers were announced in a short video posted by Bravo on Monday. Some of the catchphrases were a nod to the drama that has already happened this season.

Dorinda Medley was the first one to announce her new tagline.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for Tribeca TV

“Like a mint in my mouth, I can be a bit fresh.”

The Blue Stone Manor owner’s words have been a bit biting this season as she has frequently clashed with a former cast member, Tinsley Mortimer. Dorinda was upset at her perception that the socialite was not always truthful about her relationship with on-again-off-again boyfriend, Scott Kluth. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tinsley has since moved to Chicago after becoming engaged to the Coupon Cabin founder.

Sonja Morgan was next up in the short clip with her tagline.

“I’m no one’s arm candy, I’m the whole bowl of sugar,” the toaster oven maven said.

Lady Morgan’s new tagline referenced the comment friend of the show, Elyse Slaine, made about a previous relationship of Sonja’s. The brunette mentioned during a recent episode that Sonja was simply “arm candy” for her former husband. Sonja took great offense to the notion.

Ramona Singer then announced her new catchphrase.

“So what if I’m self involved, who else should I be involved with?”

The blonde businesswoman has been quite vocal about her desire to be involved in a relationship this season. Ramona broke down in tears during the season opener as she discussed how she longed for someone to share her life with. The Ramona Pinot Grigio creator is often searching, sometimes shamelessly, for a new love interest.

New cast member Leah McSweeney used a line from the season in her new phrase.

“I’ll say sorry for what I’ve done, but never for who I am.”

Leah said this after the ladies were unhappy with her antics during a cast trip to Newport, Rhode Island. Leah was a bit overserved and proceeded to yell and scream. The Married to the Mob creator chalked it up to being stressed out and needing a release. Her fellow castmates were not too happy with what they considered to be inappropriate behavior by the streetwear designer.

Luann de Lesseps was last to announce her line, but the original cast member of the show was certainly not least.

“I rise above the drama — and won’t settle for the lower level,” the cabaret performer said.

Luann has managed to stay out of some drama this season. Although The Countess dramatically left Southampton after her room at Ramona’s was not up to her liking, which caused quite a stir.