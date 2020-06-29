‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Tuesday: Rick & Maya’s Wedding

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Tuesday, June 30 previews Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) and Rick Forrester’s (Jacob Young) wedding. The two married shortly after Aly Forrester’s (Ashlyn Pearce) death and there was a somber tone about the wedding. In a watershed moment, daytime television’s first regular transgender character married into the Forrester family, per Soaps.

The soap opera episode first aired on August 12, 2015, and is shown as one of the “Love Conquers All” moments, according to the vintage episodes’ weekly theme.

Maya & Julius Face-Off

Maya stopped her own wedding to confront her father, Julius Avant (Obba Babatunde). She wondered why he was even at the wedding because he didn’t approve of her.

Julius tearfully tried to explain his position. He had a son named Myron, not a daughter called Maya. He told her how he had named her after his father, a hardworking self-made man. He reminded her how his father had disowned him because Maya was transgender.

However, it was Maya’s day and she asked him to leave. When Julius turned to his wife to leave, Vivienne Avant (Anna Maria Horsford) declared that she was standing by her daughter. After calling the wedding a “freak show,” Julius left. Vivienne apologized to her daughter for not being there for her when she needed her. She told Maya that she was proud of her.

Rick & Maya’s Traditional Vows

Nick Marone (Jack Wagner) officiated the ceremony and reminded everyone of the Declaration of Independence. He said that all men were created equal. He was glad that he could share in their union and spoke to them about Rick and Maya’s commitment to each other.

Afterward, Nicole Avant (Reign Edwards) and Vivienne recited some poetry. Vivienne advised the couple to let their love be a compass to guide them in the future. Eric Forrester (John McCook) also spoke to Rick and Maya and told them that he supported them. Father and son hugged before the ceremony continued.

Rick and Maya turned to each other to say their vows. The couple opted to say the traditional vows and exchanged wedding rings. Afterward, they spoke from the heart. Rick told Maya that she taught him about courage and true love and promised to be the husband that she deserved. Maya said that nobody had loved and supported her the way that Rick had. She promised to devote herself as a wife to him.

Nick pronounced Rick and Maya as husband and wife and said that the groom could kiss the bride. Everyone applauded as the couple finally tied the knot.