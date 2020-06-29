Vicky Aisha Flaunts Incredible Curves In Camo-Print Bikini Top While Posing In A Hot Tub

On Monday, June 29, Australian model Vicky Aisha uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.3 million followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 28-year-old sitting in a hot tub surrounded by numerous trees at an undisclosed location. Vicky appeared to have taken the close-up shot which focused on her face and upper body. The model tilted her head and gazed directly at the camera with a small smile playing on her lips.

She sported a camo-print bandeau bikini top that left little to the imagination. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the skimpy swimwear, much to the delight of her audience. The black ink tattoos on her arms were also put on full display. Vicky accessorized the sexy look with numerous silver earrings and her signature hoop nose ring.

For the photo, the Instagram star pulled back her blond hair in a messy bun, giving fans a better view of her beautiful face. While she did not appear to be wearing any makeup, she still managed to look absolutely radiant.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemed to be making reference to her sizable chest. She also encouraged her followers to click the link in her Instagram bio which will lead them to her OnlyFans account.

Many of her admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“You are so beautiful,” gushed a fan.

“[S]o hot babe,” added a different devotee.

“I haven’t told you how beautiful you are lately. Very beautiful and very sexy,” remarked another follower.

“You look so amazing,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the tattooed model.

Vicky engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. Fans seemed to love the picture as it soon racked up more than 13,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagrams community guidelines. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a video, in which she wore a floral yellow dress and a pair of cowboy boots while dancing provocatively. That suggestive post has been liked over 66,000 times since it was shared.