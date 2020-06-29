Cindy Prado Goes Braless In A Figure-Hugging Maxi Dress While Cooking

In her latest Instagram post, Cindy Prado stunned her 1.4 million Instagram followers with a series of sexy snaps taken while she was cooking in her kitchen. She showcased her toned figure in a maxi dress that clung to her curves.

The pictures were taken in Miami, Florida, as the geotag indicated, and Cindy was in a stunning kitchen. The kitchen featured a shimmering white backsplash, navy cabinets, and two ovens, both with burners atop them. Cindy had a glass of wine in her hand as she cooked up a storm in the kitchen, and she made sure to tag the wine company in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

In the first snap, the camera captured Cindy from the side. She rocked a sleeveless dress crafted from a ribbed material. The dress had a turtleneck and the look covered up her cleavage, but the fabric clung to her toned physique and highlighted her enviable body.

In the second snap, Cindy stood in front of the stove, and showed off her full look. The garment she wore was a maxi dress that stretched all the way to her ankles, and the beige fabric looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin. Cindy had her long locks pulled up in a bun atop her head, although she left a few strands loose to frame her face.

The third and fourth snaps in the series were a bit blurred, but showcased Cindy’s tantalizing assets to perfection as she stood in front of her prep area. She kept her accessories simple, adding some earrings, a bracelet, and a few delicate rings on her slender fingers.

The final shot in the series showed off a bit more of the kitchen, including a modern light fixture positioned above the island where Cindy had all her ingredients set out.

Her followers absolutely loved the steamy series of updates, and the post racked up over 17,300 likes within two hours. It also received 174 comments in the same time span from her eager fans.

“Talk about turning the heat up in the kitchen,” one fan commented.

“That dress is absolutely stunning,” another fan added, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“You are so beautiful and perfect,” another follower wrote.

“You look amazing in that dress!” a fourth fan commented.

While Cindy’s figure-hugging dress didn’t show off too much skin, she isn’t afraid to get a bit more revealing with her choice of attire. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a triple update in which she rocked a stunning sequin-covered green bikini that left little to the imagination.