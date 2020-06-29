Raven Loso Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Skintight Bodysuit

Raven Loso delighted many of her 3.1 million Instagram followers on Monday, June 29, with her most recent post. The Instagram star took to the popular social media platform to post a photo of herself in a curve-enhancing suit that put her signature booty front and center.

The snapshot captured Loso standing in front of a large black vehicle parked outside. Loso posed with her back turned to the camera, showing off her signature backside as she arched her back slightly. Loso turned her head to the right to glance at the camera with squinty eyes and a big, bright smile. The day was sunny and clear and the natural lighting made her caramel skin glow. The photo was taken in Houston, Texas, according to the geotag.

Loso wore a dark purple bodysuit made of a thin fabric that clung to her body, outlining her enviable curves. It had embossed details that gave the outfit an interesting texture. The suit had no back and attached to the top via the sides, which was narrowly cut and exposed a bit of sideboob. The suit was from Shop Blaze, Loso said in the caption.

Loso wore a vibrant blue wig, which she parted in the middle and wore styled down in straight strands. She also rocked long lashes, though the rest of her makeup was very much on the neutral side.

Loso invited her followers to wish her a good morning, vowing she would say it back. Within the first three hours, the post has attracted more than 48,000 likes and upwards of 1,800 comments, proving to have been an immediate hit with her fans. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to reply to her caption and to praise her incredible looks.

“Good morning love. You are such an inspiration,” one user raved.

“Ravie you gotta come get a yoga lesson from me! Out here healing the people during This time!!!” replied another fan.

“My goodness [string of drooling emoji] I NEED,” a third one chimed in.

“You make me want to move back to Dallas just to increase my chances of seeing you in person. Good morning lovely,” added a fourth fan.

