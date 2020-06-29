Nastia Liukin Slays In A Mango-Colored Bikini & Oversized Hat

Olympian Nastia Liukin took to Instagram on Monday to share a couple of photos with her followers. She gave everybody a peek at the reality of her day, but she treated everybody to a sizzling-hot bikini snapshot first.

The first photo in Nastia’s new upload showed her in a sultry pose and seemingly luxurious setting. She sat on the sand and leaned back against what appeared to be a rock wall.

Nastia’s long, athletic legs were bent and her toes dug into the sand a bit. One of the gymnast’s hands seemed to be brushing her upper thigh while the other one was laid out on the sand next to her.

She wore a bold colored bikini for this photo, a set that she tagged as being from the Montce Swim collection. It appeared to be their “Hayden” top in what they deemed a “mango rib” color, and it looked exquisite on the Olympian.

The bikini top had wide straps that went over Nastia’s shoulders and a faux knot that was centered between her breasts. Only a glimpse of the matching bikini bottoms could be seen in this shot, but Nastia’s insanely chiseled abs were clearly visible.

To accentuate the bikini and Nastia’s phenomenal physique, she added a bold, oversized hat and a few pieces of jewelry. This was the “Rainbow” hat from Gladys Tamez Millinery, a large, straw hat with frayed ends that synced perfectly with Nastia’s bikini.

“One of my favorite photos EVER,” one of Nastia’s fans declared.

“Great picture- Luv that sun hat,” noted a follower.

In her caption, Nastia teased that she was sharing an “Instagram vs. Reality” pair of photos. The second shot in this upload featured Nastia dressed casually, sitting on the floor of her closet at home.

The gymnast recently moved back to Dallas, Texas, and she has shared some sneak peeks here and there as she gets settled into her new place. In this case, she was working with an organizer on getting everything in place, but she teased that she wished she was somewhere tropical like what she featured in her first photo.

Thousands of Nastia’s fans liked the post within the first hour after she had initially shared it, and quite a few added comments as well. As she worked on her closet, Nastia wore a baggy sweatshirt, and her fans seemed to like that look a lot too.

“I like both versions. Your energy is what impresses me. You seem to just keep going and getting things done,” someone wrote as they shared a sentiment that seemed to be a common one among the Olympian’s many dedicated followers.