Alexa Collins Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Numerous Skimpy Red Bikinis

On Monday, June 29, American model Alexa Collins shared a series of stunning snaps with her 989,000 Instagram followers. The promotional post showed the 24-year-old posing against a white backdrop while wearing red bikinis from the Poema Swim X Alexa Collins collection.

In the first image, she stood with her shoulders back and her arms to her side. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a tiny two-piece that featured a top with cut-out detailing and a pair of matching high-cut bottoms. She wore a cheeky halterneck bikini in the following photo. Alexa turned away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere.

The model altered her position for the third photo by facing forward. She sizzled in a skimpy swimsuit with side tie bottoms. Her next bikini had a plunging top that put her incredible cleavage on full display. The Instagram star stuck a flirtatious pose in the fifth shot by arching her back and jutting out her hips. The final snap showed her wearing the same low-cut bikini from the fourth picture. Alexa touched her thigh and lowered her gaze, as she parted her full lips.

For the photoshoot, the blond bombshell wore her hair in loose curls and a deep middle part, giving her additional glamour. She enhanced her natural beauty with a minimal amount of makeup. Alexa seemed to have applied highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. Her makeup also seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, subtle winged liner, a few coats of mascara, and nude lip gloss. In addition, her long nails were perfectly manicured and painted a flattering nude color.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked her fans if they were prepared for the 4th of July. She then proceeded to advertise for Poema Swim.

Quite a few of her admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“The most beautiful queen [who] deserves to be worshiped,” wrote a fan, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“@alexacollins you are simply beautiful. Natural (less or no makeup) and with makeup you are simply stunning. Have a great weekend!” added a different devotee.

“You are actually perfect,” remarked another follower.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding both a fire and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 5,000 likes.