Kiki Passo Pulls On Bikini Strings In Flirty Snaps

Kiki Passo knows how to grab the attention of her 1.2 million Instagram followers. She often delights them with snapshots that feature her flaunting her curves in skimpy bikinis. On Monday, she did not let them down. Her latest share is a collection of photos that captured her rocking a blue and white tie-dye bikini.

Kiki’s post consisted of two photos that featured her in the sexy two-piece swimsuit as she stood inside. The background was dark, causing her bronze skin to pop in the snaps.

The post was a smash hit, with more than 28,000 of her followers hitting the like button within an hour of it being shared on her account.

The popular influencer rocked the bikini, which featured triangle-shaped cups. The bottoms were equally skimpy, with thin strings pulled high on her hips.

Kiki faced the camera in both photos. The images were cropped just below her hips.

The blond model gave the camera a sultry look with her piercing blue eyes. She pulled the string on one side of her bikini bottoms, exposing a faint tan line on her lower abdomen. She posed with one leg slightly forward, accentuating her curvy hips and toned thighs. Her voluptuous chest and tight abs were also display.

Kiki tugged on the center string in the middle of her bikini top in the second snapshot, calling attention to her cleavage. She stood with one hip cocked to the side, flaunting her hourglass shape.

Kiki wore her hair parted in the middle with the sides pulled back. Her long bangs fell in waves around her face. Her makeup application appeared to include skin-smoothing foundation, smoky eye shadow, and thick eyelashes. She wore a pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a nude shade on her lips. She also sported a teal polish on her nails. She accessorized her beach-ready look with a pendant necklace.

In the caption, she joked about the size of the bikini top.

Some of her followers took a moment to give the post some love.

“What a fine figure of a woman in that bikini! Just gorgeous x,” one fan commented.

Other admirers told Kiki that she was the most gorgeous woman on the planet.

“You are literally one of the most beautiful woman in the world,” gushed a second Instagram user.

“Kiki you are a very beautiful woman. I’m always drawn to your eyes, stunning,” a third fan chimed in.

“Most beautiful female on Instagram.You can wear whatever you want,” quipped a fourth admirer.