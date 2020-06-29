Jon Stewart Slams Donald Trump: ‘White Power Is Playing In His Head All The Time’

Jon Stewart didn’t hold back on Monday while speaking with the hosts of The View about President Donald Trump. In an interview promoting his new movie Irresistible, Stewart said that the upcoming election will be the most divisive in history, and accused the president of racism, as the Daily Beast reports.

While talking about the retweet that Trump posted to his Twitter feed over the weekend which showed a man shouting “white power” while driving in a golf cart with a sign supporting Trump, Stewart weighed in on the White House’s claim that the president simply didn’t hear the man’s shouts.

“I think just ‘white power’ is playing in his head all the time,” Stewart said. “So he hears it from somewhere else. I think it’s just playing in his head all the time so he doesn’t really listen to it.”

Stewart then weighed in on the upcoming election.

“What’s Donald Trump going to run on, his record? That’s not going to happen,” he said. “This is going to be the single most divisive campaign we’ve ever faced. He’s going to be meth-head Nixon. It’s going to be Southern strategy, all fear-mongering. You see it right now. He’s basically just sitting in his basement tweeting out fear-based trolling videos.”

Stewart has said that he supported Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren in the primary, but says that Joe Biden could be the right choice at this point in history. The former Daily Show host said that Biden is the opposite of Trump in that he shows humility where the president does not.

He went on to tell the hosts of the show that Trump is exhausting giving all the other challenges Americans are facing right now, including the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of calming the chaos, he is fueling it, Stewart argued.

Doug Mills / Getty Images

Moving on to the topic of the spread of COVID-19 across the U.S., he said that the country is dysfunctional and needs a leader that can ease the economic and physical suffering that many Americans face. But instead, Trump appears to think that he knows all he needs to and is more worried about his re-election than helping people, according to Stewart.

This type of cynical strategy, he said, is going to get people hurt.

While Stewart has largely stayed out of pop culture after leaving his show, he has recently been promoting his film and has long participated in activism to support first responders. He recently spoke out about police brutality in America after the riots began over the death of George Floyd, saying that the police reflect society and continue to enforce segregation.