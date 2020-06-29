Khloe Terae Does Splits On A Paddleboard While Wearing Tight Green Bikini

Khloe Terae showed off her impressive flexibility in a new post on Instagram on Monday. The model shared a massive series of photos on her feed in which she performed splits on a paddleboard while floating on a lake. Khloe sported a green striped two-piece that did nothing but favors for her assets and certainly drove fans wild.

The photos showed Khloe posing on the green board as it gently floated in the middle of Canada’s Fairy Lake, according to the post’s geotag. The water rippled around Khloe as she moved the paddleboard. In the distance, a few houses and sheds could be seen, as well as a dock filled with boats. Beyond that, a forest of vibrant green trees was visible. It appeared to be a beautiful day at the lake as the sun shone down on Khloe’s tan body. She looked ready for a watery adventure in her skimpy swimwear.

Khloe’s look featured a green bikini top with white stripes. The fabric appeared to be ribbed and had shoestring ties down the front. In addition, the top’s low-cut neckline squeezed Khloe’s cleavage out at the center. The back of the bikini scooped low to reveal the model’s killer muscles.

Khloe’s flat, toned tummy was on display between the top and a matching thong. Though the front of her bikini bottom was not entirely visible, it appeared to be cut in a U-shape that showed off her abs. The sides came up above her hips and rested just below her tiny waist. Her pert derriere and long, lean legs were fully exposed.

Khloe did not appear to wear any accessories out on the water. She also appeared to be makeup-free, though the babe hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. Khloe wore her long, blond locks tied up in a wet bun.

The camera captured Khloe from multiple angles as she stretched across the board. In some shots, she did a front split with her toes pointed to elongate her pins. She arched her back and pulled her arms above her head ballerina-style. Other photos showed the model completely leaning over her leg as she looked at the camera.

Khloe also performed a side split facing away from the camera, giving fans a direct view of her booty.

Khloe’s post garnered more than 4,000 likes and nearly 130 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“Look at that balance and poise,” one fan said.

“So stunning,” another user added.

Khloe’s dedicated fans know that Khloe flaunts her flexibility whenever she gets the chance. Just a few weeks ago, as The Inquisitr previously reported, the model performed a vertical split in a white bikini as she posed in her bathroom.